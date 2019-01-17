Tesla Referral Program To End As Base Model 3 Comes Online
There’s been much animosity toward the Tesla Referral Program, and now it will go away.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced via Twitter, that the infamous (or famed depending on your interests and situation) Tesla Referral Program will come to an abrupt end. This is not to say that there won’t be some re-initiation and/or adaption of the program down the road, but for now, it will completely disappear.
We just recently shared a video from our friend Sean Mitchell. It talked about how Tesla owner support is the company’s number one asset. However, we’ve regularly questioned whether Tesla is, in fact, losing money by giving away stuff like free Tesla Roadsters to a myriad of YouTubers who may only publish videos and push their codes in order to benefit from the situation.
C’mon, some of these YouTubers already have two Roadsters coming their way, and they’ve canceled their initial reservations. It only makes sense that Tesla didn’t expect popular, hardcore YouTubers to work to secure two or more Roadster incentives via videos and followers. That’s definitely taking advantage of the situation, but we won’t name names, though we can still say, UGH!
Regardless of any unknown details, Musk says the program will go away at the end of the month. Keep in mind, however, that this could be much like any one of the many social media announcements from the outspoken CEO. Everything changes on a regular basis, and while some have come to accept that, others have not. Now that Tesla showed a profit in Q3, and we expect that it will show an even greater gain in Q4, perhaps it doesn’t need to referral program for continued success?
The Tesla customer referral program will end on Feb 1. If you want to refer a friend to buy a Tesla & give them 6 months of free Supercharging, please do so before then.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2019
Tesla has been pumping its referral program perks for some three years. But, if the company is at a point that demand exceeds supply, then the program might not be necessary. As we’ve already seen, there have been times that Tesla, in its current situation, can’t even make enough vehicles to fill all orders. So, if that’s the case, dishing out incentives for referrals just makes the backlog even greater.
Let’s continue to keep in mind that as of the time of this writing, Tesla hasn’t officially announced this. Musk has been known to tweet official details that are then later changed. However, generally, his tweets are most often a precursor to an official announcement from the company.
Below we’ve included some followup tweets that were replies to the original message:
Yes, ending on Feb 1. It’s adding too much cost to the cars, especially Model 3.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2019
No, the whole referral incentive system will end
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2019
Order must occur before Feb 1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2019
Do you think this is a good idea, or a terrible move on Tesla’s part? Let us know in the comment section below.
At least from ending free charging point of view, it’s great news!
I think they could lose some of their most prominent fanboys from this change, after all, that is the reason they like Tesla so much. It was also a nice reward to get your friends to buy a Tesla.
People always said Tesla doesn’t spend marketing money on Tesla. They really do, but in form of this referral program, not direct advertising. I am not sure what to think of this. I hope they realize it means spending money on marketing instead.
Tesla today looks a lot different than Tesla three years ago. Their growth has exploded and their brand is much more well known now. This might just be a break until Model Y is in production or they might never do another incentive program. We don’t know enough details to say either way or to guess at their marketing strategy moving forward.
Sounds like it’s needed to offset the reduction in price post full tax credit.
What is the link to the Base Model 3 as mentioned in the title?
And this statement is just plain stupid: “It’s adding too much cost to the cars, especially Model 3.”
It’s not making the cars more expensive, it’s reducing the revenue from car sales and supercharging sales, which will clearly affect the bottom line but does not change the cost of building a car.
I think they just need to limit perks so they don’t get out of control. I don’t think YouTube/Social Media/Web should be a valid way of generating a referral for the car. Truthfully they don’t have any dealers, so paying “commission” to people selling their cars doesn’t seem out of the ordinary. But, a referral should be a personal contact that involves physically experiencing the car.
Was it just announced that the base Model 3 was coming on line ? When exactly ? I completely missed that information 🙁
“Do you think this is a good idea, or a terrible move on Tesla’s part? Let us know…”
Whether it’s a good idea or a terrible one would depend on the cost/benefit ratio. How much does giving away a few cars cost Tesla, and how much do they benefit from the boost the program gives to “buzz” about Tesla on social media?
Presumably Elon has the numbers to show that ratio; we certainly don’t!
But I certainly hope that Tesla isn’t ending the program just because of a few Nattering Nabobs of Negativity whining about it! I mean, seriously, where’s the downside? Okay, so some people put their contest referral code in all the videos they make, and maybe even include that in the sig line of their social media posts. So what? How does that reduce the value of either posts to YouTube or posts on social media? I’ve been on e-mail discussion forums where most people participating had a sig line, and nobody ever complained about that.
Those who complain about this need to get a life, and stop looking so hard for things to feel offended about!
This is clear indication that demand has increased.
E for Electric guy is going to piss
Tesla: Hey, eveybody, help convince 50 people to buy one of our cars and we’ll give you a free sports car.
YouTubers: *do as they are being told*
InsideEVs: UGH! That’s definitely taking advantage of the situation.
Sorry, I don’t see that. I see that Tesla has made this an incredibly good deal (4000 $ per sold car is a lot) but I don’t think the referrers can be blamed for that. What Tesla might have counted on is a lot of normal people convincing 10 friends to buy a Tesla, get a rebate and still purchase most of the roadster. And even if they didn’t want to give away free roadsters, it would have been enough to have some kind of “fade out” of the value of the referrals (like: fist 10 are 2% each, next 20 are 1%, next 40 are 0,5% and so on). They are a company full of geniuses, they should be able to evaluate the scope of their marketing strategies. Please don’t blame the customers if you think they made a bad decision.
Also: What das Base M3 have to do with this?
I’ve been waiting for the base Model 3 – Please share the information teased in your headline; “Tesla Referral Program To End As Base Model 3 Comes Online”. Thank you in advance!
From article Elon Musk tweets said:
“Yes, ending on Feb 1. It’s adding too much cost to the cars, especially Model 3.”
“No, the whole referral incentive system will end”
—————
Wonder if more to story that triggered that?
If as Elon states rewards expense too high Tesla could have dialed down rewards benefits or increase threshold to receive the reward.
I’m surprised Elon would that definitively kill the entire referral program… rather than leaving it in place with at least a token “thank you” reward (such as Tesla shirt or Tesla mug) for referring… and leave option open to later target higher referral incentives as needed.
My hope is referral incentives will eventually come back in some form…