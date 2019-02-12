FEB 12 2019 BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Say what? A wagon version of the Porsche Taycan.

That’s right. Porsche has committed to developing several versions of the electric Taycan and one is the wagon seen here.

This isn’t the Porsche Cross Turismo concept, which is an off-roady version of the Taycan. What we see here is a proper wagon.

This Turismo version brings with it all the benefits of a proper wagon, meaning lots more room for luggage.

The Taycan Turismo will surely enter production, likely as just a version of the Taycan. Rumors suggest it will be offered in various trims too, with power output rising with price.

The standard Taycan will most likely come in three different stages of power, the Taycan Carrera, the Taycan Carrera S and the Taycan Turbo with an output between 400 to 600 horsepower.

Expected pricing for the Taycan is between $65,700 and $85,000. The wagon will be slightly higher.

This particular set of spy photos comes from Sweden where the Taycan Turismo is undergoing winter testing. AWD will be standard at launch, though there’s a chance that a RWD version will be offered at a later date.

Check out the images in the gallery below:

11 photos

Images: CarPix