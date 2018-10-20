Almost 5,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold In UK In November

2 H BY MARK KANE

Market share was maintained at 3%

As expected, the plug-in electric car market in the UK was affected by lower incentives and withdrawal of some plug-in hybrids models (not certified to WLTP requirements). Overall, plug-in sales increased but by only 16.3% to 4,855 as the PHEVs barely noted an increase:

1,414 BEVs (up 69.5% year-over-year)

(up 69.5% year-over-year) 3,441 PHEVs (up 3.1% year-over-year)

Market share for the month of November is 3.1% (same as in October).

So far this year, sales amount to 54,413, which is 22% more than a year ago. Average market share is over 2.4%.