Market share was maintained at 3%

As expected, the plug-in electric car market in the UK was affected by lower incentives and withdrawal of some plug-in hybrids models (not certified to WLTP requirements). Overall, plug-in sales increased but by only 16.3% to 4,855 as the PHEVs barely noted an increase:

  • 1,414 BEVs (up 69.5% year-over-year)
  • 3,441 PHEVs (up 3.1% year-over-year)

Market share for the month of November is 3.1% (same as in October).

So far this year, sales amount to 54,413, which is 22% more than a year ago. Average market share is over 2.4%.

  • 13,940 BEVs (up 10.4% year-over-year)
  • 40,473 PHEVs (up 26.7% year-over-year)

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in UK – November 2018

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Almost 5,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold In UK In November"

Dima

3% market share is still very low. It’s still baby steps for the UK at the moment. Let’s hope they can at least increase market share to double digits (10%?) within the next 3-4 years? (Is that a realistic target?).

2 hours ago
Arpe

Very realistic.

1 hour ago
Emile

All the incentives for PHEVs in the UK has been removed.
This will substantially reduce sales.
Also The £4,500 BEV grant has been reduced to £3,500.
The base model leaf now costs £26,190.
The average British motorist can’t afford that.
It will be interesting to see the effect on sales.

1 hour ago
Taylor Marks

When is Model 3 arriving in the UK? It’s not in the first wave of European countries, right? I wonder if Tesla will start delivering them in the UK in Q2 or wait until Q3 or later…

22 minutes ago