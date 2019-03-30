Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increased In China In February
Even in the slowest month, plug-in car sales exceeded 50,000
According to the EV Sales Blog, sales of plug-in electric cars in China amounted in February to close to 53,000, which is 58% more thana year ago at a market share of 4.3%. All those number are like another world to the 17% collapse of overall car market in China.
Three-quarter of sales falls on all-electric models, which also found 58% more buyers, as the plug-in hybrids grew by 18%.
After the first two months of 2019, sales exceed 150,000 at an average market share of 4.7% and a chance to cross 2 million in 2019.
The five best selling models for the month includes three BYD, which achieved a 22% share in the plug-in car segment:
- BYD Yuan BEV – 4,332 (14,425 YTD)
- BYD Tang PHEV – 3,216 (10,124 YTD)
- SAIC Baojun E100 – 1,011 (9,323 YTD)
- Chery eQ – 3,157 (6,532 YTD)
- Geely Emgrand EV – 3,895 (6,470 YTD)
Tesla Model 3 sales in February were too low to catch onto the radar.
Interestingly, the top two models are now from BYD, which holds the biggest market share of 27%, compared to 12% for SAIC, 8% for Geely and 5% for BAIC.
