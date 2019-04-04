Nissan LEAF Sales In Japan Decreased For 4th Consecutive Month
Results are not bad, but there is no growth
In March, sales of the Nissan LEAF in Japan amounted to roughly 2,381, which is 21% less than a year ago. That brings us to the 4th straight month of decline, though at least the pace of decrease is slowing down (from -80% in December, to -25% in January, – 50% in February and -21% in March).
We are not sure whether the new 62 kWh Nissan LEAF e+ is already being delivered in volume (it should’ve been available since January), but with dropping numbers, we assume it’s not.
Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – March 2019
Total sales during the first quarter were 7,081. If the sales in the U.S. do not increase, Japan has a chance to take over in cumulative sales by the end of this year (currently at 122,222 since the LEAF’s introduction in 2010).
It takes awhile for Japaneses to accept the idea of BEV car since Japanese government and companies heavily promote the hydrogen fuel cell cars in there.
Waiting for the Model 3 to start shipping later this year? Tesla doesn’t seem to have great Superchager infrastructure in Japan and I suppose they would need a different plug standard.
Considering how crappy Nissan has played their hand against Carlos Ghosn, I bet the pride toward owning a Nissan isn’t what it was prior to his first arrest. Nissan Motor Company owes its existence to their ex leader. I will personally avoid business traveling to Japan, and will no longer support any Japanese company, or their products.
Release Carlos Ghosn ‼️
Boycot Japan ‼️
Goshen has been partially released, and was under house arrest at his Japanese residence, now re-arrested and looking at some more time to get his story straight.
Many won’t Boycott the entirety of Japan, just because of Goshens arrest / re-arrest under Nissans heavy “Breach of Trust” stronghold / stranglehold.