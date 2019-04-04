Nissan LEAF Sales In Japan Decreased For 4th Consecutive Month

1 H BY MARK KANE

Results are not bad, but there is no growth

In March, sales of the Nissan LEAF in Japan amounted to roughly 2,381, which is 21% less than a year ago. That brings us to the 4th straight month of decline, though at least the pace of decrease is slowing down (from -80% in December, to -25% in January, – 50% in February and -21% in March).

We are not sure whether the new 62 kWh Nissan LEAF e+ is already being delivered in volume (it should’ve been available since January), but with dropping numbers, we assume it’s not.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – March 2019

Total sales during the first quarter were 7,081. If the sales in the U.S. do not increase, Japan has a chance to take over in cumulative sales by the end of this year (currently at 122,222 since the LEAF’s introduction in 2010).