Nissan LEAF Nismo RC At The Track: Videos

15 M BY MARK KANE

Nissan LEAF Nismo RC in action

As promised, Nissan/Nismo presented its latest Nissan LEAF Nismo RC racing cars at the NISMO Festival at Fuji International Speedway in Japan. The racing version of the LEAF was presented together with Nissan’s Formula E car.

We gathered several videos from presentations and noticed that the LEAF Nismo RC is pretty loud. But the videos don’t really provide you with the sensation of the acceleration/speed that one would expect from 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds.

Nissan LEAF NISMO RC specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds

battery capacity: undisclosed

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 240 kW (2x 120 kW) and 640 Nm of torque

(2x 120 kW) and of torque curb weight: 1,220 kg