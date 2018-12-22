  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan LEAF Nismo RC At The Track: Videos

Nissan LEAF Nismo RC At The Track: Videos

15 M BY MARK KANE

Nissan LEAF Nismo RC in action

As promised, Nissan/Nismo presented its latest Nissan LEAF Nismo RC racing cars at the NISMO Festival at Fuji International Speedway in Japan. The racing version of the LEAF was presented together with Nissan’s Formula E car.

We gathered several videos from presentations and noticed that the LEAF Nismo RC is pretty loud. But the videos don’t really provide you with the sensation of the acceleration/speed that one would expect from 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds.

See Also
Nissan Debuts New, More Powerful LEAF Nismo RC
UPDATE: Nissan Postpones Launch Of 60-kWh LEAF e-Plus
Nissan & Infiniti Both Expected To Reveal Next-Gen EVs In Detroit

Nissan LEAF NISMO RC specs:

  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds
  • battery capacity: undisclosed
  • dual motor all-wheel drive
  • system output: 240 kW (2x 120 kW) and 640 Nm of torque
  • curb weight: 1,220 kg
Nissan LEAF NISMO RC
24 photos
Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC Nissan LEAF NISMO RC

Categories: Nissan, Racing, Videos

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!