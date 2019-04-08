Nissan LEAF e+ Range & Charging Test From Japan: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

The range is now high enough to skip buying a gas car in a country like Japan

Electrified Journeys Japan recently released a very interesting test drive review of the brand new Nissan LEAF e+, received for few days from a dealer in Japan.

The car with 99.4 Battery State-of-Health (according to LeafSpy) was indicating an available range of 462 km (287 miles) and during the road trip it managed to deliver it pretty accurately.

100% – indicated range of 462 km (287 miles)

56% – indicated range of 245 km (152 miles) after covering 177 km (110 miles)

– indicated range of 245 km (152 miles) after covering 177 km (110 miles) 33% -indicated range of 158 km (98 miles) after covering 296 km (184 miles)

-indicated range of 158 km (98 miles) after covering 296 km (184 miles) 16% – indicated range of 76 km (47 miles) after covering 383 km (238 miles) – total 459 km (285 miles)

Among the biggest positives are: range, ProPilot driving assist, round view monitor, storage capacity and power. The new LEAF e+ also drives great, handling is good and the cabin is quiet.

However, there are also cons like too big an A-pillar, useless navigation system, only 7-inch display (too small), center console bothers your legs. Additionally, the charging speed at popular 50 kW chargers in Japan is too slow for such a big battery.

During the first brief test, battery temperature was low while driving and didn’t raise much while charging at 37-39 kW from 16% to 83%. More tests at higher-speed chargers (100 kW) would be needed to find out the battery temperature during fast charging.

