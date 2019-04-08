Nissan LEAF e+ Range & Charging Test From Japan: Video
The range is now high enough to skip buying a gas car in a country like Japan
Electrified Journeys Japan recently released a very interesting test drive review of the brand new Nissan LEAF e+, received for few days from a dealer in Japan.
The car with 99.4 Battery State-of-Health (according to LeafSpy) was indicating an available range of 462 km (287 miles) and during the road trip it managed to deliver it pretty accurately.
- 100% – indicated range of 462 km (287 miles)
- 56% – indicated range of 245 km (152 miles) after covering 177 km (110 miles)
- 33% -indicated range of 158 km (98 miles) after covering 296 km (184 miles)
- 16% – indicated range of 76 km (47 miles) after covering 383 km (238 miles) – total 459 km (285 miles)
Among the biggest positives are: range, ProPilot driving assist, round view monitor, storage capacity and power. The new LEAF e+ also drives great, handling is good and the cabin is quiet.
However, there are also cons like too big an A-pillar, useless navigation system, only 7-inch display (too small), center console bothers your legs. Additionally, the charging speed at popular 50 kW chargers in Japan is too slow for such a big battery.
During the first brief test, battery temperature was low while driving and didn’t raise much while charging at 37-39 kW from 16% to 83%. More tests at higher-speed chargers (100 kW) would be needed to find out the battery temperature during fast charging.
From the video description:
“I recently got a chance to drive an e+Leaf for a week and decided to make a review video. Since I wanted to make several videos but I only got the car for five days I decided to make a Frankenstein video of a range test, battery test, road trip and review. It’s kind of a mess but there is good information in it. I hope you’ll enjoy it!”
I have one of these SL pluses in the Salt Lake City, Utah area. I have the same problem with the chargers being underated for the car. At evgo it takes twice as long to charge as it could. I’ve even tried electrify America, and their 100kw charging isn’t enabled yet so I’m stuck at 50. The good thing though is it doesn’t taper the whole time until I get over 87%. Overall the drive is great too and the increased power you can feel. I also took it on a drive to Boise, Idaho and it did great over hills not struggling at all. I have yet too see it really heat up charging either, it appears it cools down faster than I can make heat build up. Not sure if Nissan added something that pushes air past the pack, or if the new wiring method makes it generate less heat. Overall it’s been a great car, and I didn’t pay msrp at all so for me it was worth the price.
I’ll keep saying it….in the USA, Nissan needs to add CCS in parallel to Chademo. Chademo is just not going to grow in the USA with essentially Nissan being the only company behind it. (Honda & Toyota not building EVs really killed Chademo’s chances in the USA. Honda now has the Clarity electric but they went with CCS. Just stick a fork in Chademo in the USA, it’s done.)
So far every CCS DCFC I have seen has at least one Chad connector. Even the one’s currently under construction from EA.
As a country with almost zero domestic oil, it seems Japan should go 100% electric. They have a very good Chademo charging network, it is a relatively small country, and the LEAF is a nice affordable long-range EV.
That said, Japan doesn’t have a great supply of electricity either. Their (understandable) anti-nuke movement has severely restricted nuclear plants such that they are importing more natural gas & coal. I think they need to make a big move into offshore wind. And I’d think that they should be able to get more hydropower that can also be pumped hydropower.
They also need to rid themselves of that hydrogen fuel boondoggle caused by groupthink.