NIO Sold Record 3,318 ES8 Electric SUVs In December

NIO captured its niche and moves forward

Chinese manufacturer NIO reports a record of 3,318 ES8 electric car sales in December. It will probably stay a record for a while as the first quarter brings seasonally lower demand in China.

Anyway,s NIO delivered a total of 11,348 ES8 in 2018, which is slightly more than the goal.

The ES8 7-seater will be joined by the NIO ES6 5-seater in June 2019, which should further highly increase NIO’s results.

NIO ES8 sales in China – December 2018

