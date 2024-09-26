Rivian rolled out a big new software update this week.

It includes tri-zone climate control and fun new animations for drive settings.

Plus, Rivian owners can now watch a live feed of what's around their vehicle right in the Rivian app.

The worst part about modern "software-defined vehicles" is that automakers can promise upcoming updates that never arrive. See, for example, Tesla's "Full Self-Driving." Or the notoriously half-baked Fisker Ocean. On the other hand, it's awesome that owners of certain cars can now download legitimately useful new features over time.

For example, Rivian started rolling out a software update on Wednesday, and there are some substantial improvements you should know about.

Gear Guard Live Cam

Gear Guard is Rivian's camera-based security system. It's similar to Tesla's Sentry Mode in that it constantly monitors a vehicle's surroundings and records clips when it senses any funny business.

And now, with the new update, Rivian owners can watch a live feed of what's going on in their vehicle's vicinity right from the Rivian mobile app. Here's what it will look like in the app:

Rivian tells InsideEVs that this has been one of the biggest requests from owners. And I can see why. Maybe you left your car in a sketchy part of town and just want to check on it. Or you want to see if that package you ordered is on your doorstep.

Drive Mode Animations

Rivians already feature impressive, aesthetically interesting graphics that depict what drive mode you're in. For instance, if you switch into snow mode, the representation of your Rivian in the center display will spin around and wind up on a snowy road. When you switch into sport, it all morphs to put your SUV or truck on a track. It's a thoughtful touch that makes Rivians more fun, even if it isn't strictly necessary.

In this latest update, Rivian added some new animations aimed to explain what different settings actually do. Now, if you change the ride height—something you can do thanks to Rivian's adjustable air suspension—an animation depicts your Rivian's new ground clearance and total height.

There are also similar animations for the regenerative braking, ride comfort and stability control settings.

Dynamic Headlamp Leveling

Rivian's second-generation R1S SUV and R1T truck come with adaptive driving beam technology, which is still new to the U.S. market. Those headlights can dim a section of their beam when Rivians sense an oncoming car.

Now they can do more than that. Dynamic headlamp leveling "creates a stable diffusion of light from the car’s headlights regardless of the vehicle’s position, so you can see straight ahead in the dark, even on bumpy terrain or in cases of abrupt acceleration/deceleration," Rivian says. So if you're on a bumpy road, in theory your headlight beam should stay nice and level instead of bouncing up and down.

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Lastly, Rivian has introduced tri-zone climate control. Now, the driver, front passenger and back row(s) can each set their own temperature preference. Before, just the two people up front enjoyed that privilege. Plus, now those in the second row can use the touchscreen back there to adjust their zone's temperature.

