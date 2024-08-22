The Cybertruck, Tesla’s most expensive passenger model, has been on sale for almost a year.

Despite customers paying for the whole shebang, they never got the so-called Full Self-Driving advanced driver assistance system (ADAS.)

After missing several deadlines (that weren’t exactly set in stone), the latest update comes from Tesla’s head of Autopilot Software.

The Tesla Cybertruck is a $100,000+ electric truck that looks like nothing else on the road and is slowly becoming one of the best-selling battery-powered pickup in the United States. But despite being on sale for almost a year, Tesla’s flagship passenger EV still lacks basic functionality like parking assistance and the company’s controversial Full Self-Driving advanced driver assistance system (ADAS.)

That might change soon, however, as Ashok Elluswamy, the American automaker’s head of Autopilot Software, said yesterday that the angular pickup is on track to get automatic parking assistance this week, while FSD is expected to roll out via an over-the-air software update next month.

That’s all very nice but it wouldn’t be the first time someone at Tesla said the Cybertruck would be getting lane-keep assist and all the other good stuff that FSD promises, only to see time pass without those promises transforming into reality.

Take Elon Musk, for example, none other than the company’s CEO. He said in May that the Cybertruck would get FSD in late June, alluding that development was progressing faster than expected. As you can tell for yourself, that didn’t happen.

This time, however, there’s a chance that FSD will finally make its way to the sharp-edged EV. That’s because the electric pickup is said to get the driving assistance features with version 12.5 of FSD, which is already rolling out to the company’s other models, so it’s just a matter of time until Tesla’s truck gets it, too.

In the company’s defense, the Cybertruck got several software updates since deliveries started in November of last year, including Off-Road Mode and the ability to lock the front differential on the tri-motor version, which considerably increased its performance off the beaten path.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) suite promises traffic-aware cruise control, automatic steering on the highway and city streets and automatic lane changes, as well as automatic stopping at traffic lights and stop signs.