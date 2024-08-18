Though polarizing, the Cybertruck sales seem impressive given its high price.

With an average transaction price of $111,018, the Cybertruck is far from cheap.

The average transaction price for an EV in July was $56,520, which is higher than in June but lower year over year by 1.5%.

If you live in the U.S., you likely know that we love our big trucks. In fact, the two best-selling vehicles in the U.S. in July were the Ford F-Series (led by the Ford F-150) and the popular Chevrolet Silverado. The Ram 1500 and GMC Sierra weren't far behind.

Trucks aren't cheap, though. In July, the average transaction price (ATP) for the F-Series was over $67,000; the Silverado ATP was over $60,000. That's nothing compared to the GMC Hummer EV pickup and the Tesla Cybertruck.

According to Kelley Blue Book, "Last month, two all-electric pickup trucks transacted for over $100,000—the GMC Hummer EV Pickup ($111,242) and the Tesla Cybertruck ($111,018)."

Additionally, Kelley Blue Book states that the Cybertruck is "the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. priced over $100,000." That's quite the achievement. However, we don't have precise sales figures for the Cybertruck.

The recall numbers for the Cybertruck suggest that in Q2, Tesla potentially produced up to 12,000 Cybertrucks. So, in the April-June period, Tesla produced Cybertrucks at an average rate of around 4,000 per month. Other data suggests that Tesla sold 8,755 Cybertrucks in Q2 2024. That equates to around 3,000 sold per month in Q2 2024.

However, July is the start of Q3 and production is ramping up to higher volumes, so perhaps 4,000 to 6,000 Cybertrucks were sold in July. This is just an educated guess,s though.

Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive also present some interesting findings on the average transaction prices for EVs in general and Tesla specifically.

Kelley Blue Book states:

The average transaction price for an EV in July, at $56,520, was higher than in June but lower year over year by 1.5%. The average incentive package offered with a new EV in July was over 12% of the transaction price.

Regarding Tesla, the publication notes:

Average transaction prices at Tesla continue to move higher after dropping to near the industry average in December 2023. In July, Tesla ATPs were $59,593, up 11% from one year ago and at the highest point since February 2023.

This increase for Tesla is associated mainly with higher volume sales of the Cybertruck. However, both the Model Y and Model 3 have also seen higher ATPs in recent months.

In July, the ATP for the Model Y was $52,055, up 5% from January, while the Model 3 was $53,878, up a remarkable 30% from January when Model 3 ATPs were $41,531.

