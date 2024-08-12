The most affordable Tesla Cybertruck is now a whopping $99,990 after the American EV maker removed the previously-listed $60,990 rear-wheel drive version from its website and increased the prices of the other two versions by $20,000. Compared to 2019, when the electric truck debuted with a bang and an advertised starting price of just $39,900, the most affordable Cybertruck you can get today costs nearly three times more.

That said, it looks like the company ramped up production at a high enough level to slash delivery estimates from next year to as soon as this month, depending on the selected trim. Moreover, you no longer need a reservation to get a Foundation Series model.

Get Fully Charged

Production ramp

Since customer deliveries finally started last November, Tesla sold more than 16,000 Cybertrucks. It was enough to dethrone the Ford F-150 Lightning as the best-selling electric pickup in Q2, but there's still a very long road ahead before the 200,000 units/year target is reached.

That’s because you can only order a Foundation Series Cybertruck after the latest website update, which is most likely the reason why the $61,000 version went away and the price of the most affordable trim is now $39,000 more (you could actually buy a separate, brand-new Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel drive for the price difference.)

More Cybertruck Stories

tesla cybertruck lightbar install legal Tesla Will Install Your Cybertruck's Lightbar, But Won't Plug It In
tesla cybertruck supercharging 320kw If Your Tesla Cybertruck Is Supercharging At 320+ kW, 'It's Not A Bug'
tesla cybertruck whsitlin diesel Tesla Cybertruck Flaws Seen In Torture Test: 'Frame Snaps Off The Back' (Updated)
tesla cybertruck See The Tesla Cybertruck Put Its Diff Locker To Work Off-Road: ‘Much Better Than Expected’

The limited-edition Foundation Series is only available for the dual-motor all-wheel drive and tri-motor Cyberbeast trims. For the extra $20,000, customers get a Powershare home backup combo which includes a universal wall connector and a Poweshare Gateway that allows users to power an entire home for up to three days, according to Tesla.

The Foundation Series also comes with the company’s so-called Full-Self Driving (supervised), lifetime premium connectivity, a roof-mounted LED lightbar, $2,500 worth of credits in the company’s accessories shop, laser-etched badges, all-weather interior liners, a glass roof sunshade, a center console tray, gear locker dividers and more.

Gallery: 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Review

Tesla Cybertruck Review
72 Photos
Tesla Cybertruck Review Tesla Cybertruck Review Tesla Cybertruck Review Tesla Cybertruck Review Tesla Cybertruck Review Tesla Cybertruck Review Tesla Cybertruck Review

As it stands today, if you order an all-wheel drive Cybertruck Foundation Series for $99,990, you can expect to have it delivered as soon as this month and as late as September. The $119,990 tri-motor Cyberbeast, on the other hand, has an estimated delivery window between October and December.

According to Tesla, the Foundation Series is only available for the first year, which is a little misleading, considering deliveries started in November of last year. That said, we expect the regular Cybertruck trims, including the $61,000 rear-wheel drive variant, to make a comeback after the limited-edition series ends.

Tesla’s battery-powered truck was the best-selling electric pickup in the United States in the second quarter of this year. With nearly 8,800 units sold, the Cybertruck dethroned the cheaper Ford F-150 Lightning even though it came later to the party.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com