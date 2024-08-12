The most affordable Tesla Cybertruck is now a whopping $99,990 after the American EV maker removed the previously-listed $60,990 rear-wheel drive version from its website and increased the prices of the other two versions by $20,000. Compared to 2019, when the electric truck debuted with a bang and an advertised starting price of just $39,900, the most affordable Cybertruck you can get today costs nearly three times more.

That said, it looks like the company ramped up production at a high enough level to slash delivery estimates from next year to as soon as this month, depending on the selected trim. Moreover, you no longer need a reservation to get a Foundation Series model.

Get Fully Charged Production ramp Since customer deliveries finally started last November, Tesla sold more than 16,000 Cybertrucks. It was enough to dethrone the Ford F-150 Lightning as the best-selling electric pickup in Q2, but there's still a very long road ahead before the 200,000 units/year target is reached.

That’s because you can only order a Foundation Series Cybertruck after the latest website update, which is most likely the reason why the $61,000 version went away and the price of the most affordable trim is now $39,000 more (you could actually buy a separate, brand-new Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel drive for the price difference.)

The limited-edition Foundation Series is only available for the dual-motor all-wheel drive and tri-motor Cyberbeast trims. For the extra $20,000, customers get a Powershare home backup combo which includes a universal wall connector and a Poweshare Gateway that allows users to power an entire home for up to three days, according to Tesla.

The Foundation Series also comes with the company’s so-called Full-Self Driving (supervised), lifetime premium connectivity, a roof-mounted LED lightbar, $2,500 worth of credits in the company’s accessories shop, laser-etched badges, all-weather interior liners, a glass roof sunshade, a center console tray, gear locker dividers and more.

Gallery: 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Review

72 Photos

As it stands today, if you order an all-wheel drive Cybertruck Foundation Series for $99,990, you can expect to have it delivered as soon as this month and as late as September. The $119,990 tri-motor Cyberbeast, on the other hand, has an estimated delivery window between October and December.

According to Tesla, the Foundation Series is only available for the first year, which is a little misleading, considering deliveries started in November of last year. That said, we expect the regular Cybertruck trims, including the $61,000 rear-wheel drive variant, to make a comeback after the limited-edition series ends.

Tesla’s battery-powered truck was the best-selling electric pickup in the United States in the second quarter of this year. With nearly 8,800 units sold, the Cybertruck dethroned the cheaper Ford F-150 Lightning even though it came later to the party.