The Tesla Cybertruck might not be the most capable off-roader (it's getting there), but Tesla sure is hell-bent on giving it as many bells and whistles as possible so that it can cosplay as one.

One of those accessories is a roof-mounted lightbar. Tesla is finally getting ready to deliver the long-promised accessory for the Cybertruck—but let it be known that you won't be able to flip it on and high-beam the living bejesus out of somebody driving five under the speed limit as soon as you drive off of the lot. Tesla wants you to use it for truck things off the road, which is just one of the reasons that its service techs won't plug the accessory in when they install it.

Get Fully Charged Tesla Loves Workarounds If there's one automaker that loves to skirt the line, it's Tesla. From easily removable side mirrors to compliance cars with just 94 miles of range, the Texas-based EV maker knows how to use the word "technically." And this lightbar is the newest example of technically legal on the road.

Now, while the automaker isn't delivering the accessory on Cybertrucks today, it is getting ready to retrofit trucks that have been waiting to install it for months. Late last month, owners were sent an email notifying them that their trucks were in queue to receive the accessory.

Tesla also updated its Cybertruck Service manual earlier this year to reflect the installation process for techs performing the retrofit. However, there's an important note regarding what Tesla will—and explicitly will not—do when installing the lightbar. One of those will-nots is connecting the lightbar to the accessory harness that provides power to it.

From the Tesla Service Manual:

The Tesla Lightbar for Cybertruck is designed only for off road use. Tesla by law cannot install the lightbar electronics and configure the vehicle for lightbar control. [...] Tesla employees are not permitted to connect or assist with the connection of the Cybertruck off road lightbar harness to the roof accessory jumper harness. You are responsible for using these instructions to complete the lightbar harness connection yourself.

Connecting the harness itself seems like a pretty straightforward process. Tesla engineered the truck to quickly add accessories like the lightbar to its factory harness. However, gluing it to the roof with urethane seems rather arduous compared to the customer-facing portion of connecting the harness.

The automaker also requires the tech to install a roll of blackout film on the lens of the lightbar. This ensures the truck can't light up the road even if the owner accidentally engages the lightbar from the touchscreen controls.

If not already installed, remove the protective cover from the provided blackout film tape and then install the blackout film tape on the lightbar. The blackout film tape must be installed on the lightbar prior to delivering the vehicle to the customer. Only the customer or a third-party entity is permitted to remove the blackout film tape.

Realistically, this workaround for Tesla is similar to the Cybertruck's removable mirrors. Sure, they're easy to break off, but it's on purpose. Owners are meant to be able to take them off, as long as they're not driving it on the road like that.

Certain regulations, like the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, require light mounting, output, and angle to meet specific standards for public road use. Dealerships must sell cars that conform to these standards, less face a recall—and a lightbar isn't something that Tesla can fix with a software update. Some states also require that off-road lights (lighting components that do not comply with the FMVSS) be covered when driving on public roads.

That said, owners are excited for their trucks to have a new toy. Now, let's hope everyone uses them responsibly.