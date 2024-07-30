After many documented reports of Tesla vehicle hoods being open without the car’s software detecting it, the manufacturer has issued a massive recall to alert owners of the issue. Almost 1.85 million vehicles are affected including the Model 3, Model Y and Model S for the 2021 through 2024 model years, as well as the 2020 through 2024 Model X.

Elon Musk said that he believed the notion of a recall was outdated for issues that could be fixed via an over-the-air software update. While not all Tesla recalls can be fixed this way, many can be addressed without having to visit a Tesla service center.

Tesla has already rolled out a fix for the issue as a free­ over-the-air (OTA) software update that it has sent to all affected vehicles. Like all other OTA update recall fixes, this doesn’t require a service visit. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report, “the hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood condition after the hood has been opened” pointing out the danger that “an unlatched hood can fully open, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash” if it happens while the vehicle is moving.

According to AP News, it was Tesla drivers from China who reported the most frequent complaints regarding this issue in their Model 3s and Model Ys. The defect was not as frequent in Teslas sold in Europe and North America. Only three instances of this issue were identified in the US, but the fix includes all the vehicles that could potentially be affected.

Owners of affected vehicles in America will be notified of the recall via letters that are expected to be sent on September 22.

The only Tesla that isn’t included in this recall is the Cybertruck, which has a different latching mechanism that doesn't suffer from the same issue. However, it is subject to its own separate recalls, which can’t be fixed via OTA software updates. One involves plastic trim located between the back window and the truck’s steel body, which can fly off at speed causing damage to other vehicles or even an accident.

Another Cybertruck recall affecting 12,000 vehicles was issued after owners reported the massive single windshield wiper stopped working. This was caused by faulty motor controllers that needed to be checked and replaced in a Tesla garage, as did the faulty loose trim, which had to be “replaced or reworked” to make sure it has “sufficient adhesion,” according to Tesla.