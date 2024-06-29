Will the third time be the charm for Chevy’s diagnostic software? After multiple software updates, GM Authority is reporting yet another recall centered on specific Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV model years.

While it is currently unknown how many cars will be impacted, the recall bulletin only involves specific 2020-2022 MY vehicles in which the diagnostic software was “incorrectly installed” previously. As GM Authority reports, dealers are instructed to reprogram the “Hybrid Powertrain Control Module 2, Battery Energy Control Module, and the Body Control module.” The correction is expected to require a roughly 1-hour service visit.

Get Fully Charged Chevy Bolt Battery Fires Recall For the uninitiated, the Bolt EV recall was to reduce the risk of fire due to “the simultaneous presence of two rare manufacturing defects in the same battery cell as the root cause of battery fires in certain Chevrolet Bolt EVs.” These fires would typically occur while the vehicle was charging. It was most common in vehicles that fully discharged and recharged the pack on a regular basis. All 2017–2019 model year Chevy Bolt EVs received a replacement, higher capacity battery pack as a result of the recall. Owners of 2020–2022 model year EVs and EUVs received a software update to continually monitor the high voltage battery pack for irregularities.

For some owners, this could possibly be the third time receiving a similar diagnostic software update.

The initial recall that rolled out in 2020 involved the installation of monitoring software intended to provide early detection of defective battery cells. But this was proven to be less-than-effective after two additional vehicles caught fire following the “fix”.

At first Bolt EVs and EUVs from the 2020 model year and later were not a part of the recall. All battery-related fires were attributed to packs assembled by LG Chem in South Korea between 2016 and 2019. Chevrolet claimed that any car built after LG moved cell production to the United States halfway through the 2019 model year was not defective.

But that all changed after a 2020 Bolt caught fire while charging in California. GM expanded the recall in August of 2021 to include all 140,000 units delivered. Owners of 2020+ model years were then given the same battery monitoring software and encouraged to park their vehicle outside and avoid deep discharges.

A stop sale was issued on all vehicles until a final remedy was developed later that year and sales resumed in early 2022. This final remedy was a second round of diagnostic software that temporarily limited the car to 80% charge and would monitor the pack for abnormalities. After several thousand miles of safe driving, the car would return to normal charge settings. So far this software has been successful and no recent fires have been reported.

Of the roughly 240,000 Bolt EVs and EUVs on the road, less than 2 dozen fires were reported and attributed to faulty cells. Most of these came from the 2019 model year with a handful occurring in 2017, 2018 and 2020 examples.

Every owner impacted by this latest recall should receive notice from GM in the coming weeks. They can also visit my.gm.com/recalls to see if their vehicle is included.