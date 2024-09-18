Rivian launched a certified pre-owned vehicle program.

The EVs listed for sale on the company's website come with a factory warranty.

Prices go as low as $62,000.

Rivian, the maker of the R1S SUV and R1T pickup, is now selling certified pre-owned electric vehicles on its website. Compared to regular used cars that are for sale, these are inspected by Rivian for over 130 details, road-tested and get a factory warranty for both the complete vehicle and battery/drivetrain combo.

The pre-owned EVs sold by Rivian on its website get a four-year or 60,000-mile comprehensive warranty and a seven-year or 175,000-mile warranty for the battery pack and drivetrain. There’s also a return policy that allows customers to return the car within a seven-day window after purchase

Currently, the cheapest certified used model on sale is a 2023 Rivian R1T with quad motors and the large battery pack that offers an EPA-estimated range of 289 miles on a full charge. It has 835 horsepower, 908 pound-feet of torque, 16,581 miles on the clock and costs $62,370.

The cheapest certified R1S is a 2022 model with the same quad-motor and large battery pack combo. This one has 18,512 miles on the odometer and is priced at $71,170. That’s still a pretty penny, but it’s still cheaper than a brand-new, 2025 model–a Gen 2 R1T with dual motors and the 330-mile large battery pack is around $80,000, while a similar R1S is at least $83,000.

A selection of certified pre-owned vehicles on Rivian's website.

But it’s not all good news. While new Rivians can either be purchased, leased or financed, the certified pre-owned models can’t be leased, leaving just cash or a finance deal on the table. Then, there’s the problem of availability.

As of this writing, Rivian only sells pre-owned EVs in California and Illinois, two of its biggest markets, so you’ll need to enter a zip code from one of these states to see what’s on offer online. That’s not great, but it’s a starting point, and we expect the list to grow as time goes by and more used R1S and R1T models are traded in.