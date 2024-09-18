  • Rivian launched a certified pre-owned vehicle program.
  • The EVs listed for sale on the company's website come with a factory warranty.
  • Prices go as low as $62,000.

Rivian, the maker of the R1S SUV and R1T pickup, is now selling certified pre-owned electric vehicles on its website. Compared to regular used cars that are for sale, these are inspected by Rivian for over 130 details, road-tested and get a factory warranty for both the complete vehicle and battery/drivetrain combo.

The pre-owned EVs sold by Rivian on its website get a four-year or 60,000-mile comprehensive warranty and a seven-year or 175,000-mile warranty for the battery pack and drivetrain. There’s also a return policy that allows customers to return the car within a seven-day window after purchase

More Rivian Stories

rivian connect plus apple music Rivian’s Apple Music Really Is Worth $14.99 A Month
best evs country living The Best Electric Cars For Rural Areas
rivian xiaomi su7 rj scaringe Why Rivian Bought China's 'Apple Car'
rivian r1s lfp range test 2025 Rivian R1S Range Test: How Far The Base Model Goes On The Highway

Currently, the cheapest certified used model on sale is a 2023 Rivian R1T with quad motors and the large battery pack that offers an EPA-estimated range of 289 miles on a full charge. It has 835 horsepower, 908 pound-feet of torque, 16,581 miles on the clock and costs $62,370.

The cheapest certified R1S is a 2022 model with the same quad-motor and large battery pack combo. This one has 18,512 miles on the odometer and is priced at $71,170. That’s still a pretty penny, but it’s still cheaper than a brand-new, 2025 model–a Gen 2 R1T with dual motors and the 330-mile large battery pack is around $80,000, while a similar R1S is at least $83,000.

captura-de-ecran-2024-09-18-145528
A selection of certified pre-owned vehicles on Rivian's website.

But it’s not all good news. While new Rivians can either be purchased, leased or financed, the certified pre-owned models can’t be leased, leaving just cash or a finance deal on the table. Then, there’s the problem of availability.

As of this writing, Rivian only sells pre-owned EVs in California and Illinois, two of its biggest markets, so you’ll need to enter a zip code from one of these states to see what’s on offer online. That’s not great, but it’s a starting point, and we expect the list to grow as time goes by and more used R1S and R1T models are traded in.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com