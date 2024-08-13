Rivian is adding Apple Music, Google Cast, Audible and more to it software subscription, Connect+

The new service will become available via an over-the-air update.

Connect+ will cost $14.99 per month.

Tesla, GM, Lucid and Rivian have been under fire for not embracing the Apple CarPlay trend. Lucid may have acquiesced in 2023, but unfortunately for CarPlay enthusiasts the remaining three brands have been adamant that their own in-house solutions are superior to the well-loved phone mirroring software. But, it appears that Rivian is at least attempting to mitigate those anti-CarPlay feelings, by adding many of the features we’d want from CarPlay into the R1’s infotainment system. There’s one catch, though: It ain’t free.

Called Connect+, this new service will be added to Rivian R1’s both first and second generation R1s via an over-the-air update. This streaming and connectivity service adds a fleet of new apps to be used natively with the car, including Apple Music.

Of course, Rivian’s not the first manufacturer to integrate Apple Music natively with a vehicle; Porsche and Mercedes-Benz have Apple Music natively integrated into their systems. However, unlike those two brands, Rivian’s was clearly developed with Apple. I mean, just look at it: the flat-styled, no-gradient icons on a greyscale background are nearly identical to what an Apple Music user would get on a computer or their iOS device. Thus, Rivian’s implementation should offer more functionality than simple song or playlist playback in an EQS or Taycan. Rivian users will be able to search from the more than 100 million songs on Apple Music. They’ll also be able to use things like Apple Music Radio. Rivian owners will also be able to enjoy supported tracks in Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio using Apple Music.

Rivian

There are other features included, too. The Connect+ plan adds Audible, the book streaming app and Google Cast. Google Cast means that you can cast apps and videos (when standing still) to the Rivian’s screen. Also, up to 8 devices can now use the car’s LTE hotspot.

Unfortunately, none of this is free. With the software upgrade Rivian is giving all owners a free two-month trial, but after that, it’s $14.99 a month (or $149.99 per year.) This is in addition to any fees for the streaming subscriptions themselves. Apple is giving Rivian owners a free 90-day trial, but after that they’ll have to pay for the service.

Rivian

On the one hand, Rivian’s subscription software model here feels a lot better resolved than other manufacturers' attempts at the same thing. Instead of making drivers subscribe to amenities that are already mechanically installed like heated seats, Rivian’s subscription adds software functionality the car didn’t genuinely have. Any audiophile will tell you that having the vehicle’s onboard computer process and play the music files is superior to Bluetooth streaming audio. As an Apple Music user, I find the prospect of being able to blast my music in a lossless audio format pretty thrilling.

On the other hand, Rivian is effectively asking buyers to pay for all of its streaming apps, including Apple Music, twice. With the advent of this new subscription, the previously free-to-use Spotify and Tidal apps are now locked behind the Connect+ paywall. So, unless Rivian owners pay the extra $14.99 per month, they'll be limited to streaming audio from their phones even if they've used Spotify or Tidal in their vehicle in the past. I already pay $10 a month for Apple Music, but I’d have to pay an extra $15 to access it directly from my car, something I wouldn't have to do in a vehicle with CarPlay. Will buyers be willing to pay an extra $15 to use apps natively via their car's infotainment?

We’ll have to find out. Rivian says the upgrades are coming in batches. Individual R1 owners will be notified when their vehicles are ready for upgrade.

Contact the author: kevin.williams@insideevs.com