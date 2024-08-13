The updated BMW smartphone app has a new feature called Electric Vehicle Analysis.

The feature was designed to simulate how well an all-electric vehicle would suit the needs of a gas-powered car owner.

BMW had a near-record second quarter in terms of all-electric vehicle sales in the United States, and now, with the latest update to its companion smartphone app, the company hopes to convince more owners of its gas-powered cars to switch to electric.

The new feature is called Electric Vehicle Analysis and works with combustion BMWs that have the company’s Operating System 7 infotainment system or newer The owner has to select a preferred EV from the company’s lineup–such as the i4 or iX– and then, after at least 200 trips totaling 1,250 miles, the app comes up with a simulation that shows how many journeys could have been made on a single charge with the selected EV.

BMW says the feature is intended to “combat the range anxiety and concerns about the everyday practicality of all-electric vehicles that are still prevalent today.” It also makes it slightly easier for the German carmaker to sell new battery-powered cars, since owners of gas-powered BMWs can see what EV would better suit their needs using real-time data from their trips.

“Electric vehicles can already be incorporated perfectly into the daily routine of many customers–it’s just that the majority of them haven’t tried it yet,” said Dirk Wiedmann, Senior Vice President of Sales Steering and Strategy, Digitalisation. “Our app’s Electric Vehicle Analysis helps our customers to make an informed judgment in their choice of drive system.”

Besides the new Electric Vehicle Analysis feature, the My BMW app can be used by owners to remotely start their vehicles, pre-condition the interior temperature, and even get a remote 360-degree view of the car. The app also received the ability to add individual charging stops along a route which are then automatically synced to the car’s navigation system. A new Charging Wallet section also made an appearance for EV owners, allowing them to select and manage preferred charging tariffs from several charging providers.

