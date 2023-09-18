The Polestar 2 is a stylish electric sedan that excels in driver comfort and performance. While Polestar aims for its four-door EV to be a tech-centric offering, its Google-based 11.2-inch center display has left more to desire at launch. However, Polestar has been keen on introducing more features to it via over-the-air updates.

In December 2021, the Swedish automaker introduced the Vivaldi web browser to its vehicles. In June 2023, Polestar added a native YouTube app, allowing drivers to watch videos more seamlessly. Polestar launched Amazon's Prime Video streaming service into its offerings this September. Today, the lineup also includes Waze, A Better Routeplanner, AccuWeather, and more.

With an optional punchy Harman Kardon sound system, the Polestar 2's interior will be a great place to watch TV shows and movies. The only caveat will be a compact viewing window thanks to the display's portrait-style layout.

These updates come after Polestar updated the 2 for the 2024 model year. With an updated exterior design and new wheel options, the Polestar 2 exhibits a cleaner look. Moreover, Polestar significantly improved the Single Motor variant.

Ditching the 231 horsepower front-wheel-drive setup for a 299 horsepower rear-wheel-drive version, the entry-level Polestar 2 brings more power to the table. Moreover, Polestar upped its battery capacity to 82 kilowatt-hours, bringing the total range to 320 miles, up from 270 in the outgoing model. Along with performance and range improvements, the Polestar 2 Single Motor's EPA efficiency increased by over 12 percent.

Gallery: 2024 Polestar 2 First Drive Review