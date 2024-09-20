The 2025 Rivian R1S and R1T are now shipping with a tri-motor powertrain.

The new version of the revamped EVs comes after the dual-motor launched earlier this year.

Deliveries of the redesigned quad-motor setup will start early next year.

Rivian has ramped up production of its flagship electric vehicles and has started shipping the updated 2025 R1T pickup and R1S SUV with the new tri-motor setup. The Gen 2 vehicles are the first to benefit from such a powertrain, with the pre-facelift models only being available with either a dual-motor or quad-motor setup.

The revised tri-motor R1S and R1T use Rivian-made Enduro motors–two on the rear axle and one at the front–for a combined system output of 850 horsepower and 1,103 pound-feet of torque. The zero to 60 miles per hour sprint is done in 2.9 seconds, according to the California-based EV maker.

The tri-motor versions of the adventure-oriented pickup and SUV are only available with the Max battery pack which uses 2170 cylindrical cells and enables an estimated range of 371 miles–or up to 405 miles on Conserve mode.

By comparison, the dual-motor R1S with the same battery can go up to 410 miles on a full charge for $16,000 less, but it also has 533 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque.

The tri-motor 2025 Rivian R1T starts at $99,900, while the R1S SUV is $6,000 more expensive. For this kind of money, customers get a dynamic glass roof, a premium audio system, an on-board air compressor and a Black Mountain/Brown Ash Wood interior combo as standard.

Meanwhile, the tri-motor Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast offers 845 hp, 301 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds for $119,990.

The 2025 Rivian R1T and R1S debuted in June. They’re billed as second-generation vehicles even though they are extremely similar to the EVs we know from 2021 and 2022 respectively. That said, there are significant changes under the skin, including cutting 1.6 miles of internal wiring, ditching the Bosch-made electric motors for the quad-motor trims in favor of Rivian’s own Enduro unit, adding an LFP battery pack for the base version and many more.

Currently, Rivian is shipping the dual-motor and tri-motor versions of the revised R1S and R1T. The revised quad-motor EVs will start shipping early next year.