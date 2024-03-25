Genesis is creating its own performance division to take on BMW' M, Mercedes's AMG and Audi's RS line. The company kicked off the high-performance sub-brand with a trio of concepts. The first was a hotter version of its G70 compact sports sedan, the second a spicier internal-combustion G80 and the third was this: The all-electric GV60 "Magma."

The Genesis GV60 is already a desirable, solid EV entry in the subcompact luxury SUV segment. It rides on Hyundai Groups excellent E-GMP platform, which also underpins the fantastic Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6 EVs, among others. Perhaps most notably, there are already high-performance EVs on the platform: The Kia EV6 GT and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Now their luxury sibling is getting a high-performance variant.

Gallery: Genesis GV60 Magma Concept

6 Photos

The name may already be confusing. Those who know the brand know that the GV60 already has a "Performance" trim, but the Magma looks like a step further. The current top-trim GV60 can notch a 3.6-second 0-60 run, but it's not exactly built for sustained hardcore driving. Like many EVs, it is quick from a light but not designed with canyons carving in mind.

The Magma will likely be that car, the answer to the Tesla Model Y Performance, Porsche Macan Electric and Hyundai's own Ioniq 5 N. The 5N (and previous gasoline performance cars from N) is riotously fun and stout on the track, and we'd expect nothing less from the Genesis version. Hence the aggressive rear wing and bright coloring. Genesis design Luc Donckerwolke told InsideEVs that the concept is "really close to production."

While you may not associate Hyundai or Genesis with performance, remember that its R&D department was formerly steered by ex-BMW-M-boss Albert Biermann. The company learned a thing or two about designing performance products. They've all been great so far, and we have high hopes for Genesis' Magma division. Internal-combustion folks can salivate over the G70 and G80 Magma, but we're just happy that the performance electric car market is heating up.

Genesis has not announced any details about what will power the GV60 Magma, what it will cost, when it will be out or how far it will go on a charge. A spokesperson did tell InsideEVs that the Magma isn't just a reskinned Ioniq 5 N, but declined to offer more information. told We'll keep an eye out for more details and update you as we learn more.