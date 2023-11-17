The sub-$30,000 Fisker Pear EV, which is scheduled to go into production in Ohio in July 2025, will have a digital see-through A-pillar feature that should improve visibility and safety, the company says.

Using a surround-view camera setup, the system captures areas that the A-pillar might obscure when the vehicle is making a left-hand turn and feeds a live image to an interior display. The automaker didn’t release any photos or videos of the system working.

However, the feature will be on display for the first time on a production-intent model that will make an appearance at Fisker’s flagship Lounge at The Grove in Los Angeles. From Nov. 18 through Nov. 26, the public can get a glimpse of the Pear and the Alaska pickup prototype in LA.

“Now that we have launched the Ocean SUV in the US and Europe, we are excited to look forward to our next two vehicles, both of which we expect to redefine their respective segments,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “With our flagship Fisker Lounge now open at The Grove in Los Angeles, we also have the perfect opportunity to enable customers to get their first look at PEAR and Alaska and learn more about the Fisker brand.”

The California-based automaker that currently manufactures the Ocean all-electric SUV says the upcoming affordable Pear will also feature the company’s new Cockpit Compute system that will go into production as part of the proprietary Fisker Blade computer. On the software side of things, the American startup will own the whole code through its in-house development teams.

The Blade computer can deliver up to 6.2 teraflops of power and connects with the various sensors and electronic components in the car through a multi-gigabit internal Ethernet connection. For a connection with the outside world, the computer that will power the Pear EV features high-speed 5G cellular and Wi-Fi 6 wireless network connections.

With a starting price of $29,900 before incentives in the United States, the Fisker Pear will be available with two battery pack options that will enable an estimated driving range of either 180 miles or 320 miles. The base models will come with a single rear-mounted electric motor, while upper trim levels will include a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup.

Inside, the Pear can be configured in either a five- or six-seat layout, with the latter courtesy of a single driver's seat and a two-person bench seat that replaces the singular passenger seat and center console of the five-seat layout.

As for the Alaska pickup, it’s based on an elongated version of the platform that underpins the Ocean SUV. It’s slated to go into production in the first quarter of 2025 with a starting price of $45,400 before incentives.