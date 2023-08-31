Following the preview of its future lineup on August 3, Fisker has released more information and photos of the Pear, its upcoming entry-level model.

The company also announced that a production-intent Fisker Pear will be on public display at the Fisker Lounge Munich on September 4-10, concurrent with the IAA Mobility 2023 event in Munich.

Priced at $29,900 before incentives, the Pear takes the shape of a crossover and features seating for five or six in a body that's 179.1 inches (4,550 millimeters) long. This makes it smaller than the Fisker Ocean SUV but roomy for its segment nevertheless. The five-seat vehicle will have an option to seat six by replacing the single front passenger seat and center console with a large two-seat bench.

Other standout features include a unique Houdini trunk that enables owners to load and unload in tight street parking situations and to avoid damage in parking structures with low ceilings.

That's because the trunk lid and glass move down behind the rear bumper beam and are therefore protected in case of a rear crash. Fisker notes that the Houdini truck that was showcased at low speed on August 3 will move at high speed up and down in the production version.

Gallery: Fisker Pear Production-Intent Vehicle

27 Photos

The Pear also comes with a drawer-like front boot, or "froot" as Fisker calls it, that could be used to store anything from delivery pizza to workout gear, keeping odors out of the cabin. The front boot will also be offered with an insulated option to keep food hot or cold.

Fisker says the cabin is designed to be extremely durable, with no fragile moving parts, making the Pear suitable for car-sharing applications, families with kids or people who like to have a lot of storage space in their car.

"With PEAR, we threw convention out the window. We created this vehicle with the idea that young people living in the world's big cities need innovative, versatile, and affordable mobility," said Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

The interior will also feature recycled and bio-based materials, forming the basis of Fisker's goal to create a carbon neutral vehicle by 2027. The cabin will also offer a Lounge Mode in which all seats will fold flat to create a large lounge space for watching a movie or taking a rest. An optional 17.1-inch rotating screen will provide entertainment in Lounge Mode.

Fisker says the vehicle you see in these photos is in final production form, minus the exterior camera mirrors, which are still under review.

Two Battery Choices And Pear Extreme Performance Variant

As for the powertrain, Fisker will offer two battery options with an estimated range of either 180 miles or 320 miles for longer trips. The vehicle will be offered in both rear wheel and all-wheel drive, and is projected to deliver a base 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds. A high-performance Pear Extreme model will also be in the lineup.

The Pear will ride on standard 20-inch wheels outfitted with low rolling resistance tires and optional 22-inch wheels with high performance tires.

From a tech standpoint, the Fisker Pear will be the brand's first vehicle to use the in-house-designed High-Performance Computer, the Fisker Blade. Packaged in a slim, modular, and fully upgradable unit, the Fisker Blade is said to deliver up to 6.2 TFLOPs and up to 25 percent more performance per watt used. According to Fisker, the system uses an asymmetric processing architecture to achieve more power efficiencies.

The computer is connected to the rest of the vehicle systems via a multi-gigabit internal Ethernet network for high-speed networking and diagnostics. The 5G/Wi-Fi6 wireless network turns Pear into a cloud-connected mini data center, the company claims.

As for manufacturing, the EV startup says the Pear uses a new light steel body structure that's said to reduce the parts count by 35 percent. The automaker plans to build the Pear in the US in collaboration with Foxconn at a factory in Ohio, but a deal hasn't been finalized yet. The model's launch was recently postponed from 2024 to the first half of 2025.