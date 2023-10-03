As deliveries of Ocean One models in the US are underway, digital auction platform Cars & Bids has become the first to offer the new electric SUV at auction.

Part of a limited run of 5,000 units worldwide, the fully loaded Fisker Ocean One is already sold out, which means this is a good opportunity to get one for those who haven't paid a $5,000 deposit to secure a build slot.

While the Fisker Ocean One is listed with a starting MSRP of $68,999 on the EV startup's website, the current high bid on Cars & Bids is $65,000, with two days remaining before the auction closes. Since the vehicle listed on the auction platform is the only one available at auction currently, we may see some bidding action as the deadline approaches.

“For one thing it's an attractive car and Henrik Fisker is a good designer. He designed the (BMW) Z8 which is one of the most beautiful cars, the Aston Martin Vantage which is one of the most beautiful cars," said Doug DeMuro, the founder of Cars & Bids.

"This is a nice looking car, on the outside it looks good, it's eye-catching while not being ugly which is a hard thing to pull off. The interior is also nice, it's a lot nicer than a Tesla which is not a high bar but it's very nice interior.”

Gallery: 2023 Fisker Ocean One up for auction on Cars & Bids

23 Photos

The Fisker Ocean One is built in Graz, Austria, by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Magna International. The all-electric crossover features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that delivers 564 horsepower and 543 pound-feet of torque when a boost function is engaged.

The motors draw energy from a 113-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion Hyper Range battery pack that enables an EPA-estimated range of 360 miles.

The Fisker Ocean One offers a long list of standard features including a Revolve 17.1-inch touchscreen, 22-inch F5b AirGlider wheels, heated and power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, a folding table in the center console, the Fisker Pulse sound system, and more.

It's also got solar panels integrated into the roof, a heated steering wheel, digital rear-view mirror, power-operated hatch, surround-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, and the so-called California Mode that lowers all the windows at the push of a button.

The vehicle is in factory-spec condition, finished in Silver Lining paint with a MaliBlu interior and with no modifications reported by the seller. It features a Silver Lining paintwork with a MaliBlu interior. The owner bought the car new in July 2023 and has covered 1,700 miles so far, with no accidents reported in the Carfax history report that's included in the sale.

If you want to learn more about this particular vehicle, Doug DeMuro analyzed it in great detail on his YouTube channel recently – see what he had to say about it in the video below.