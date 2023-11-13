Fisker, the California-based startup behind the Ocean all-electric SUV, has more models in the pipeline and it’s looking at legacy automakers to help build them, according to Reuters.

As per the news agency, who spoke with founder and CEO Henrik Fisker, the American marque needs some heavyweight partners to scale production of its upcoming EVs – the Ocean-based Alaska pickup and the smaller Pear crossover, both of which are slated to roll off the assembly line in 2025.

"We have two cars that are almost ready. We can bring them to market fast — we just need the capacity," Fisker said. To make this happen, the marque’s head honcho said he was in negotiations with five “traditional car companies” and hoped to sign a deal in the coming months.

Half a year ago, the man behind the EV-making company told Reuters that he was exploring partnerships with everyone from suppliers to tech companies to raise production numbers.

As a side note, the small Pear will likely be built in partnership with Taiwan-based electronics giant Foxconn in Ohio, in the former General Motors plant in Lordstown – the same that was used to assemble a handful of Lordstown Endurance electric pickups before the company behind it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this summer.

Fisker said in August that the deal with Foxconn had not been finalized, adding that he was confident it would come together in the coming months. He also said that the legal battle between Lordstown Motors and Foxconn – which was the main investor behind the maker of the Endurance pickup – did not derail Fisker’s deal with the Taiwanese contract manufacturer.

The Ocean SUV is also built under contract. As of September, 5,000 units of the all-electric crossover had been built at Magna’s plant in Austria, with customers in the United States, Canada, and Europe getting their hands on the zero-emissions model.

With a starting price of $38,999 in the U.S., the Ocean SUV comes with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery in the base Sport trim that enables a manufacturer-estimated range of 231 miles.

The upcoming Pear, which is an acronym for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution,” will start at $29,000 and offer around 300 miles of range on a full charge. The Alaska pickup, on the other hand, is priced at $45,400 before incentives and uses a 113-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables a driving range between 230 to 340 miles. A flagship, handbuilt, five-seat hardtop convertible dubbed the Ronin is also in the works, with a starting price of $385,000.