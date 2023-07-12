During the second quarter of 2023, Porsche delivered 18,895 cars in the United States, which is three percent less than a year ago. The year-to-date result is 36,335 (up 12 percent year-over-year).

In the case of all-electric car sales, the company is still not able to repeat its best results because of limited vehicle supply, at least that's the official explanation.

In Q2, Porsche sold 1,635 Porsche Taycan electric cars (all versions), which is 35 percent less than a year ago and the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year decrease.

There are some positives though. Porsche noted that the month of June with 667 units was the best so far this year, "as supply increases." Maybe things will start improving in Q3 then.

According to Porsche, the Taycan's share out of the total volume amounted to 8.7 percent, which is a stable level.

Porsche plug-in car sales last quarter:

BEVs: 1,635 (down 35% year-over-year) and 8.7% share

PHEVs: N/A

Porsche Taycan sales in the US in Q2 2023

So far this year, Porsche Taycan sales in the US exceeded 3,000 units. Plug-in hybrid sales were not revealed.

Porsche plug-in car sales year-to-date in 2023:

BEVs: 3,162 (down 29% year-over-year) and 8.7% share

PHEVs: N/A

For reference, in 2022, Porsche Taycan deliveries in the US amounted to 7,271 (10.4 percent of the total), which was 23 percent less than in 2021.

Cumulatively, Porsche Taycan deliveries exceeded 24,000 (since Q4 2019).

This year, besides ongoing supply issues, Porsche Taycan is no longer eligible for the federal tax credit ($7,500), which additionally will make sales slightly more difficult. The incentive is not as important as in the case of the mainstream models, but it's a negative factor.

In the not-too-distant future, the Porsche Taycan (Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan Sport Turismo) will be joined by a higher-volume, all-electric Porsche Macan. Time will tell whether the plug-in hybrids (Panamera and Cayenne) will survive by the end of the decade or not, because many premium brands are switching to 100% BEVs.

Porsche will have to hurry up, as other luxury brands, including Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are quickly increasing its BEV sales.

Detailed results: