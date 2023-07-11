Mercedes-Benz reports 77,287 car sales in the United States during the second quarter of 2023, which is 2.3 percent less than a year ago. When including commercial vans, then the total is 96,019 (down 2.8% year-over-year).

However, the German manufacturer has a reason to be happy, as its all-electric car sales are booming, reaching a new all-time record.

In Q2, Mercedes-Benz's all-electric car sales amounted to 11,927 (up 509 percent year-over-year), which is noticeable 15.4 percent of the brand's total car sales.

This strong growth is associated with the introduction of several new models - specifically the locally produced EQE SUV and EQS SUV, which are the two most popular BEVs.

Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA said:

"We are very encouraged by the exponential demand of our electric vehicle line-up and Top-End offerings. Especially, the EQS SUV and EQE SUV, both proudly manufactured in Alabama, continue to advance our electric offensive and welcome new customers to the Mercedes-Benz brand."

Mercedes-Benz EQ sales last quarter:

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in the US - Q2 2023

So far this year, Mercedes-Benz electric car sales exceeded 19,000 and almost reached 14 percent of the total car volume.

Mercedes-Benz EQ sales year-to-date in 2023:

Mercedes-Benz EQB - 3,404 (new)

Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan - 2,990 (new)

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV - 2,845 (new)

Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan - 4,539 (up 12%)

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV - 5,490 (new)

Total EQ: 19,268 (up 376%) and 13.9% share

For reference, in 2022, Mercedes-Benz sold 12,423 electric cars in the US, some 4.3 percent of the total volume (cars).

Mercedes-Benz EQ sales are expected to continue to increase this year, and it seems that maybe even 40,000+ units are possible in 2023 (previously we thought about more than 30,000 units).

Especially important is that the BEV share is getting stronger, which means that more and more customers are going all-electric.

Unfortunately, plug-in hybrid car sales were not reported.