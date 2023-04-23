Porsche reports that its global car sales increased during the first quarter of 2023 by 18 percent year-over-year to 80,767.

The German manufacturer is pleased that growth was noted in every sales region. However, when it comes to all-electric cars, Porsche could not improve upon last year's results.

In Q1 2023, Porsche Taycan sales (all versions: Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo, and Taycan GTS) amounted to 9,152, which is 3.4 percent less than a year ago. That's the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year decline.

Interestingly, the Taycan is the only Porsche model in the red. The company explains that: "The reason for the decline are the still existing supply bottlenecks in the supplier industry, which are having a particular impact on the electric sports car."

The Porsche Taycan share out of the brand's total volume amounted to 11.3 percent (compared to nearly 14 percent a year ago).

Porsche sales by model - Q1 2023:

Macan: 23,880 (up 30%)

Cayenne: 23,387 (up 23%)

911: 11,063 (up 19%)

Taycan (all versions): 9,152 (down 3.4%) and 11.3% of the total volume

including 1,527 in the United States (down 21%) Panamera: 8,479 (up 10%)

718 Boxster and 718 Cayman: 4,806 (up 6%)

Total: 80,767 (up 18%)

Porsche Taycan Sales in Q1 2023

For reference, in 2022, Porsche delivered 34,801 all-electric cars (down 16 percent year-over-year), which was also 11.2% of the total volume.

Porsche sales by model - Q1-Q4 2022:

Cayenne: 95,604

Macan: 86,724

911: 40,410

Taycan (all versions): 34,801 (down 16%) and 11.2% of the total volume

including 7,271 in the US (down 23%) Panamera: 34,142

718 Boxster and 718 Cayman: 18,203

Total: 309,884 (up 2.6%)

Cumulatively, Porsche sold more than 105,000 Taycans globally. The current rate, assuming some improvements through the year, suggests that 40,000 units might be possible in 2023.

Porsche does not report the number of plug-in hybrid sales (Cayenne and Panamera), but we guess they would also have a noticeable share out of the total volume (potentially several percent of the total volume).