If you're in the market for a brand-new Porsche Taycan and want to place an order, the automaker is asking for patience with the delivery.

Porsche estimates that new customers will have to wait between six and nine months to take delivery of their Taycan EVs, CEO Oliver Blume said yesterday after the company's general annual meeting.

The delays are caused by complex factors, including geopolitics and the pandemic, which affected Taycan sales last year. Porsche delivered 34,801 units in 2022, down 16 percent from the previous year.

Blume said Russia's invasion of Ukraine halted Taycan production for "several weeks" last year. "One hundred percent of all wire harnesses for the Taycan came from Ukraine," the executive said on a media call following the company's 2022 earnings report on March 13.

Another major cause for lower Taycan production and deliveries last year was represented by COVID-related shutdowns in China, which is a major source of semiconductors. That said, Porsche's CEO noted the carmaker is working around the supply bottlenecks and expects to deliver at least 40,000 Taycan EVs worldwide this year.

"We have a very strong order bank, very strong order intake at this point. But we have to manage the supply chain shortages," Porsche CFO Lutz Meschke said on the call according to Automotive News.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Performance Pack

4 Photos

Porsche Taycan deliveries last year surpassed Panamera (34,142 deliveries) and 718 (18,203), but lagged behind 911 (40,410), Macan (86,574) and Cayenne (95,604). In 2021, the Taycan outsold the 911 with 41,296 sales versus 38,464, respectively. For this year, Porsche is hoping to sell at least as many Taycans as in 2021.

In November 2022, the 100,000th Taycan was built at the Zuffenhausen site in Germany, a little over three years since production of Porsche's first EV started.

The automaker has set a target to deliver more than 80 percent of its new vehicles as all-electric models in 2030. To achieve that, Porsche will launch several new BEVs, including the Macan EV (2024), 718 Cayman and Boxster (2025), Cayenne EV (2026), and a flagship SUV codenamed “K1” (2027).

In addition, Porsche yesterday started the "Road to 20" program to ensure its long-term profit goal. More specifically, the company is aiming for an operating return on sales of more than 20 percent in the long term across all its operations.