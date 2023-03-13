Porsche has confirmed it will launch an all-electric Cayenne SUV shortly after the middle of the decade and revealed the first details about the K1 flagship EV SUV at the company's annual general meeting today.

With the all-electric Macan on track to start deliveries in 2024 and the all-electric 718 sports cars – the Cayman coupe and Boxster roadster – planned for the middle of the decade, Porsche is now looking further into the future, which will bring two new battery-electric luxury SUVs.

The first to arrive will be the Cayenne EV, which will reportedly debut in 2026 as an all-electric variant of the brand's best-selling model and a rival for the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and Tesla Model X.

"The fourth generation of the SUV will underline Porsche's goal of delivering more than 80 per cent of its new vehicles as all-electric models in 2030," Porsche automaker said in a press release.

"The Cayenne has conquered the sporty SUV segment over the past 20 years – as a family-friendly tourer, a robust off-roader and a highly dynamic sports car all rolled into one. The all-electric Cayenne shall continue this success story." Oliver Blume, Porsche and Volkswagen Group CEO

While Porsche did not provide more details about the Cayenne EV, Autocar claims it will be based on the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture as the upcoming Macan EV and the closely related Audi Q6 e-tron. This means the electric Cayenne will likely offer the same advanced torque-vectoring tech and four-wheel steering functionality enabled by the platform.

Confirmed to offer 800-volt hardware for charging at speeds above 270kW, the PPE platform will enable the Cayenne EV to pack the new modular prismatic batteries that could have higher capacity and range than the Macan EV's 100-kWh pack expected to offer 300 miles of range.

Given the vehicle's larger size and the modular nature of the batteries, Porsche can arrange them as it wishes to get the capacity necessary to give the Cayenne EV a decent range.

Expect the Cayenne EV to feature a dual-motor powertrain with a permanently excited motor on each axle for a combined output that will likely exceed the Macan EV's 603 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

The current-generation Porsche Cayenne, which offers ICE-powered and plug-in hybrid powertrains, was the brand's best-selling model in 2022, with 95,604 deliveries.