During the first quarter of 2023, Porsche delivered in the United States 17,440 cars, which is nearly 34 percent more than a year ago and the highest result in Q1 so far.

However, the company appears to be struggling with all-electric car sales - despite "strong demand."

In Q1, Porsche sold 1,527 Porsche Taycan electric cars (all versions), which means a 20.7 percent decrease year-over-year because "lingering component issues slowed deliveries." The good news is that the volume improved slightly, compared to Q3 and Q4 2022.

Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA explains: "Despite such strong demand and records, we’re still feeling some of the supply chain issues affecting the whole industry."

According to Porsche, all-electric car sales represent 8.8 percent of the total volume, while together with plug-in hybrids, the share was 11.5 percent. This means that plug-in hybrids represent 2.7 percent or about 470 units. Unfortunately, Porsche doesn't reveal sales for the plug-in hybrid Panamera and Cayenne.

Porsche plug-in car sales:

BEVs: 1,527 (down 20.7% year-over-year) and 8.8% share

PHEVs: estimated 470 and 2.7% share

Total: estimated 1,997 and 11.5% share

Porsche Taycan sales in the US in Q1 2023

For reference, in 2022, Porsche Taycan deliveries in the US amounted to 7,271 (10.4 percent of the total), which was 23 percent less than in 2021.

Cumulatively, Porsche Taycan deliveries exceeded 22,700 (since Q4 2019).

This year, besides ongoing supply issues, Porsche Taycan is no longer eligible for federal tax credit ($7,500), which additionally will make sales slightly more difficult. The incentive is not as important as in the case of the mainstream models, but it's a negative factor.

In the not-too-distant future, the Porsche Taycan (Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan Sport Turismo) will be joined by a higher-volume, all-electric Porsche Macan. Time will tell whether the plug-in hybrids (Panamera and Cayenne) will survive by the end of the decade or not because many premium brands are switching to 100% BEVs.

Detailed results:

* PCNA is reporting new car sales from January 4, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

