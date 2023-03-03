Nissan is using two battery electric heavy-duty Class 8 trucks to deliver new vehicles from the Port of Los Angeles to dealerships in the LA region.

The electric heavy-duty trucks come from Nikola and Kenworth and are hitched to traditional car haulers. The program is being conducted in collaboration with logistics partner Avant-Garde Auto Logistics LLC, a transportation company headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

To make this possible, Nissan collaborated with current logistics partner Wallenius Wilhelmsen to install a charging solution for the trucks operating from the Port of Los Angeles.

"Exploring the use of BEV trucks for new vehicle delivery is an important milestone in our journey toward carbon neutrality throughout our business. By being an early adopter of this technology, we're showcasing our innovative spirit and positioning ourselves to meet our long-term goals for zero-tailpipe-emission transportation." Chris Styles, vice president, Supply Chain Management, Nissan North America

The first dealership deliveries with the BEV trucks – to Downey Nissan in California – included Nissan's all-electric crossover, the 2023 Ariya.

Speaking of which, the automaker told US dealers the electric crossover will be in short supply in 2023 – although Nissan plans to ramp up Ariya production later this year. Ariya FWD trims are on sale now in the US, with deliveries of e-4ORCE AWD trims to follow this spring.

Back to the BEV truck trial, Nissan says the proof-of-concept project will help it and its logistics partners understand more about the use of all-electric trucks for vehicle delivery.

Following the initial trial with four BEV car hauler trucks, Nissan plans to deploy additional trucks in the Los Angeles area. Ultimately, the automaker could eventually begin using BEV trucks for a variety of logistics uses building on lessons learned from these projects.

Nissan is one of the first automakers to use all-electric heavy-duty trucks to transport new vehicles to dealerships, and the move is part of Nissan's overall electrification strategy.

Besides launching EVs that bring accessible electric mobility to all, Nissan says it is looking for opportunities to reduce emissions from other parts of its business. As part of its Ambition 2040 plan, the carmaker has a target of 40 percent of its US sales being electric by 2030, with more to be electrified.

The automaker has also committed to achieving carbon neutrality across its operations by 2050.