Kenworth announced that its first two all-electric trucks, the Class 6 K270E (shown at 2020 CES) and Class 7 K370E are now available for orders in the U.S. and Canada.

The trucks, equipped with Dana tech, are offered with two battery options - 141 kWh or 282 kWh - for two ranges - 100 miles (160 km) or 200 miles (320 km).

For charging, the manufacturer envisioned DC fast charging (J1772 combo aka CCS Combo 1) in one hour or overnight AC charging.

There are also two electric motor options: 355 hp or 469 hp, so customers will be able to configure the right solution for their needs. According to the manufacturer, the trucks are able to start the load from a stop on a 20 percent grade and have the power to maintain 40 mph on a 6 percent grade while fully loaded.

Kenworth K270E Kenworth K270E

There are also three wheelbase options: 206 inches (24-foot box bodies), 218 inches (26-foot box bodies) and 274 inches (30-foot box bodies).

The first electric trucks from Kenworth to be delivered to customers before the end of 2020.

Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president said: