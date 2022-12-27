Volkswagen confirmed today that a new member of its all-electric family will be introduced at the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in early January.

The German manufacturer did not reveal any details, teasers, or even the name of the car yet (it will be announced at the show).

The only thing that we know is the debut date, which is January 3, and that it will be a camouflaged version. The brand will have its display at the Las Vegas Convention Center at Tech East in booth CP-5 from January 5th to the 8th.

We can guess that Volkswagen intends to show a close-to-production version of the upcoming electric global sedan, which as the Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, was shown in June (see unofficial renderings here). The market launch of the MEB-based sedan is scheduled for the second half of 2023. However, it could be something completely different as well. There is also the station wagon/estate version in the cards (rumored ID.7 Tourer).

In addition to the new battery-electric vehicle, Volkswagen will present also its well-known ID.4 and the European version of the ID. Buzz van (in Europe available in passenger and cargo versions).

The North American debut of the ID. Buzz (a new long-wheelbase version) is expected in 2023, but for the market launch, customers will have to wait until 2024.

The list of Volkswagen MEB-based models includes:

We know that Volkswagen is working on a broad line of electric cars, including sub-compact ones for city driving, as well as on the entirely new Scout brand, which might include an electric pickup and a rugged SUV.

During the first nine months of this year, Volkswagen sold 207,200 all-electric cars (up 23.5 percent year-over-year), compared to 366,400 (up 25 percent) sold by the entire Volkswagen Group.