The Volkswagen Group (which includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT and more) reports 2,181,300 global vehicle sales during the third quarter of 2022 (up 10.6% year-over-year).

Nonetheless, during the first nine months of the year, the company noted a 12.9% decrease to 6,056,300.

Volkswagen Group BEV sales - Q3 2022

Meanwhile, all-electric car sales improved in Q3 to 149,300 (up 22.3% year-over-year), which is about 6.8% of the total volume (up from 6.2% a year ago).

While the quarterly result is positive, the Volkswagen Group clearly struggles with ongoing supply constraints (especially in Europe).

Because of that, the result is slower than in the record Q4 2021 and the BEV order backlog in Western Europe alone increased to over 350,000.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Extended Executive Committee said:

“Customers love our brands’ all-electric model range which is the broadest in the industry. Due to the strong demand and ongoing supply constraints, our order bank remains on a high level. However, we reached a BEV share of 6.8 percent in Q3, the highest so far this year.”

Volkswagen Group sales:

BEVs: about 149,300 (up 22.3% year-over-year) and 6.8% share

PHEVs: N/A

During the first nine months of 2022, Volkswagen Group sold over 366,000 electric vehicles - 25% more than a year ago.

Volkswagen Group sales YTD:

BEVs: about 366,400 (up 25.0% year-over-year) and 6.0% share

PHEVs: N/A

For reference, in 12 months of 2021, the Volkswagen Group sold a record number of roughly 762,400 plug-in electric vehicles (including 452,900 BEVs):

BEVs: about 452,900 (up 95.5% year-over-year) and 5.1% share

PHEVs: about 309,500 (up 61% year-over-year) and 3.5% share

Total: about 762,400 (up 81% year-over-year) and 8.6% share

Volkswagen Group BEV sales by markets - Q3 2022

One of the striking things in the sales stats is that the Volkswagen Group was unable to note any significant growth i all-electric car sales in Europe (its largest market) - both in Q3 and year-to-date.

At the same time, China is quickly catching up thanks to a growth rate of 70% year-over-year in Q3.

Sales in Q3 2022:

Europe: 83,100 (up 1.6%)

US: 12,000 (up 35.8%)

China: 49,200 (up 70.8%)

Rest of the world: 5,000 (up 87.0%)

Total: 149,300 (up 22.3% year-over-year)



Year-to-date, Europe was responsible for 58% of all BEV sales, while China is at 31%. The US is responsible only for 8% of the total BEV sales.

Sales in Q1-Q3 2022:

Europe: 211,900 (up 1.0%)

US: 28,900 (up 5.9%)

China: 112,700 (up 139.3%)

Rest of the world: 12,800 (up 46.8%)

Total: 366,400 (up 25.0% year-over-year)

Volkswagen Group BEV sales by brands - Q3 2022

The Volkswagen brand was responsible for the majority of the all-electric sales (57%), with a substantial contribution from Audi (21%) and Skoda (10%):

Volkswagen (cars): 91,200 (up 21.7%)

Audi: 27,000 (up 34.8%)

Skoda: 14,700 (up 1.7%)

SEAT/Cupra: 9,300 (up 247.9%)

Porsche: 6,200 (down 29.7%)

Volkswagen (commercial vehicles): 600 (down 45.4%)

other (MAN, Scania, Navistar): 360 (up 260%)

Total: 149,300 (up 22.3% year-over-year)

Sales in Q1-Q3 2022:

Volkswagen (cars): 207,200 (up 23.5%)

Audi: 77,000 (up 45.9%)

Skoda: 36,900 (up 14.8%)

Porsche: 25,100 (down 12.5%)

SEAT/Cupra: 17,600 (up 98.6%)

Volkswagen (commercial vehicles): 1,700 (down 24.1%)

other (MAN, Scania, Navistar): 960 (up 60%)

Total: 366,400 (up 25.0% year-over-year)

Top all-electric models - Q3 2022

The Volkswagen ID.4 (counted together with the ID.5 coupe version) continues to be the top-selling model in the group, followed by the Volkswagen ID.3.

However, we can see a change in the third position, as the Skoda Enyaq iV is now ahead of the Audi e-tron, closely followed by the Audi Q4 e-tron family.

The top selling BEV models in Q3 2022 (estimated from YTD numbers):

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 55,800

Volkswagen ID.3 - 19,500

Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) - 14,700

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 11,700

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 11,500

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) - 6,200

An interesting thing is that the Volkswagen ID.6 (available only in China) also joined the list of top BEVs, as #6.

The top selling BEV models in Q1-Q3 2022 were as follows:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 122,600

Volkswagen ID.3 - 45,500

Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) - 36,900

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 36,400

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 29,700

Volkswagen ID.6 - 27,500

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) - 25,100

Cupra Born - 17,500

Volkswagen Group all-electric vehicle sales - Q3 2022