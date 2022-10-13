A recent report published by electrive.com points to a potential issue with Volkswagen's high-voltage battery packs in the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV. The brand has put out a formal request asking some 10,000 owners of the two electric vehicles to visit a service center to have the concern addressed.

Volkswagen doesn't sell the ID.3 in the US, but it's a popular EV in Europe. The ID.4 is available on our shores, and it competes with other electric crossovers, such as the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Nissan Ariya.

According to a recent report, the electric vehicles' battery cells could have a manufacturing defect that causes them to "show an increased self-discharge." Volkswagen first learned of the potential battery concern from EV rental car company NextMove, which is based out of Germany. The automaker credited the rental car company in its official communications to its dealer network.

Electrive.com shared that it has received confirmation from Volkswagen that there's already a "service measure" related to the possible battery issue. It explains that some 10,130 Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 vehicles that were produced in 2020 have potentially defective battery modules.

VW's dealers will be reaching out to make impacted owners aware of the battery concerns and encourage them to make an appointment. If there is a problem with the battery modules, they will be replaced free of charge.

It's important to note that the affected vehicles were specifically identified based on dealer diagnostic data from customers' prior visits. That said, if you aren't contacted, your vehicle isn't likely part of the recall. Moreover, if you are contacted, you should prioritize getting the EV fixed as soon as possible.

As always, if you're concerned that your ID.3 or ID.4 may have an issue, and you don't get a communication from Volkswagen, contact your local dealer to inquire. If they learn that the EV does have defective battery modules, you will be able to make an appointment and have them replaced.

Finally, according to electrive.com, VW shared that the inspection and repair should require about two working days, and the dealer will provide you with a rental car and/or pick up and deliver your vehicle free of charge. Owners are reportedly already moving forward with related dealer visits.