The eccentric Hyundai Ioniq 6 may have stolen the Volkswagen ID. Aero's thunder by debuting during the same week looking more like a concept car than VW's actual concept, but that doesn't take away any of the ID. Aero's importance.

The production model previewed by the concept will become Volkswagen's first global electric sedan when it goes on sale in China in the second half of 2023, while the European and North American versions of the car will be unveiled later in 2023.

Looking at the ID. Aero concept vehicle, it's pretty clear that the production version won't stray too far from it stylistically. In typical Volkswagen fashion, the close-to-production show car looks quite traditional and understated—we can safely assume that the production model will look even more restrained.

How restrained? Well, we believe these renderings coming from our friends over at TopElectricSUV provide a pretty accurate depiction of Volkswagen's upcoming electric sedan.

The rendering artist didn't have to make too many changes to the show car to render it "road-legal." At the front, the changes include less flashy headlights, similar to those on the ID.4 and ID.5, and a slightly toned down bumper devoid of LED DRLs.

The road-going Volkswagen ID. Aero also received a smaller set of wheels than the concept's 22-inch rims, production door handles and a subtly revised rear end featuring ID.5-like taillights and a diffuser-like element.

These are all the changes we were able to spot on the outside; as for the interior, Volkswagen is keeping it a secret for now, although we don't imagine it will be much different from current models in the ID. family.

The automaker hasn't offered too many specifications of the ID. Aero pre-production study either, revealing only the drag coefficient of 0.23 (will it be improved on the production model?), the overall length of around 5 meters (196.8 inches) and the driving range of up to 385 miles (620 kilometers). There are no details about the powertrain, but we do know the road-going ID. Aero will be based on VW Group's MEB all-electric platform.

The name of Volkswagen's production electric sedan has not been confirmed yet, with one possibility being ID. 7 and ID. 7 Tourer (for the wagon version), as per a recent trademark filing in Europe.

