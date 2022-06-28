The recently unveiled Volkswagen ID. Aero concept has a big chance to become an electric successor to the Volkswagen Passat.

In several new videos, we can take a closer look at the preview of the upcoming global all-electric sedan, which is scheduled for market launch in the second half of 2023.

The car will be produced at multiple sites, including two in China (separately by two joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen) and one in Germany (Emden, confirmed in May 2021).

The "Aero" name of the concept underlines the importance of aerodynamics, which heralds potentially the highest efficiency and range of Volkswagen's EV flagship. However, there are media reports that the production version will be called ID.7 and ID.7 Tourer (in the case of the estate version).

Range of the MEB-based Volkswagen ID. Aero concept is estimated at up to 385 miles (620 km) according to the WLTP test procedure, but we heard some indications about a range as high as 435 miles (700 km). The higher number might be related to a specific version with a bigger battery.

The German manufacturer, so far revealed only the exterior of the concept and it's pretty attractive, in line with the ID. family design. It's expected that inside, the car will be very spacious (above the Volkswagen Passat) thanks to the use of a dedicated EV platform. The liftback opening of the trunk appears to be quite large and potentially practical, which is also important in this class.

Interesting is the application of LEDs all around the car, including illuminated touch surfaces, which replaced conventional door handles.

Some more videos:

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Aero Concept

Volkswagen ID. Aero concept in brief: