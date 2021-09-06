The recently unveiled Volkswagen ID. LIFE concept not only previews the upcoming entry-level electric ID. model, but possibly also a "pocket rocket" - small, sporty EV.

The ID. LIFE might be a design foundation for two urban cars actually - the ID.2 crossover and ID.1 hatchback.

As Volkswagen intends to have a GTX performance version of every derivative in Europe, we might see also the small GTX. So far there is the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX (in the U.S. the ID.4 GTX is sold simply as all-wheel-drive versions).

According to Volkswagen sales boss Klaus Zellmer (via Autocar), nothing is yet decided, and a lot depends on the parameters of the MEB-Small platform (modified MEB).

“If we talk about GTX, as you know, we have an ID 4 GTX and an ID 5 GTX, and in the long run having a GTX version is something we want for every derivative. So GTX is, of course, also something that we want to have potentially for the ID Life. “We will have to see whether our battery technology [for the ID Life] will be able to fulfil the GTX performance promise. If it does, then we will stay with limited variants. If not, then we will have to adjust accordingly, potentially with a bigger or more powerful battery or different motor. But it’s too early to know yet, and we’re in the midst of these project parameters.”

The concept ID. Life is already a quick car with 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph), but there are always customers that would like something even quicker.

Only time will tell whether there will be a second motor in the rear or a higher power front electric motor, compared to the 172 kW (234 PS) one in the concept.