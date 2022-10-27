The Tesla Cybertruck has been a long time coming, and its launch date is still uncertain, although Elon Musk says that production will finally start sometime next year.

Despite that, people have been able to order aftermarket accessories for the electric pickup truck for quite a while now—the Cyberlandr camper, for example, has racked up more than $100 million in pre-orders.

You can now add a set of aftermarket wheels to the list. Coming from Tesla-endorsed tuner Unplugged Performance, the Cybrhex forged wheels are designed specifically for the Cybertruck, with the company claiming they offer the best option in terms of fitment, sizes and weights.

The Cybrhex wheel is the result of a collaboration between Unplugged Performance and sports car designer Sasha Selipanov, most recently the head of design at Koenigsegg (until March 2022).

Available in three sizes (20, 21 and 22 inches) and three standard finishes—Satin Black, Satin Bronze and Satin Titanium—the Cybrhex wheel can be customized with many premium finishes, such as the dual-tone Gloss Black/Machined Finish showcased in the gallery below.

Gallery: Unplugged Performance Cybrhex forged wheel for Tesla Cybertruck

13 Photos

As with the Tesla Cybertruck, the forged wheel adopts brutalist neo-futuristic design notes and "incredible strength to take you anywhere on Earth or beyond."

Prices start from $5,992 for a full set and can go as high as $6,795, depending on the customizations desired by the client. In order to secure a set, customers have to pay a fully refundable $69.42 reservation fee.

It's important to note that even if your order your set of Cybrhex wheels now and pay for them in full, you won't get them delivered until Unplugged Performance has done final testing and validation on a production Tesla Cybertruck.

The company says it expects high demand for this product, so it asks customers not to reserve more than one set for the Cybertruck they intend to purchase. Unplugged Performance reserves the right to cancel any deposits that it believes are placed by resellers.

The Cybrhex wheels will be delivered on a first-come-first-served basis based on the order date for fully paid orders. So, what do you think? Would you consider these wheels for your Tesla Cybertruck or do you believe the stock ones will do just fine?