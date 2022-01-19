You can now fit carbon fiber parts made by Swedish hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg on your Tesla.

No, Koenigsegg has not started tuning Teslas; this is made possible by a manufacturing partnership between Koenigsegg Advanced Manufacturing and California-based tuner Unplugged Performance.

The partnership, which began privately in 2021, marks another stepping stone in the “development of high-end aftermarket performance additions for Tesla vehicles,” Unplugged Performance press release says.

Dubbed UP x KAM, the collaboration consists of the carbon fiber specialist producing aero parts for Tesla vehicles. Some of the initial parts are now available in limited quantities for worldwide shipping, with additional collaborations between Unplugged and Koenigsegg expected to debut later in 2022.

The current UP x KAM lineup benefits from Koenigsegg’s world-leading expertise in carbon fiber manufacturing, with every item being manufactured with the same materials on the same production line as all current-generation Koenigsegg Hypercar carbon fiber aerodynamics.

The carbon fiber parts are made exclusively from Koenigsegg’s proprietary carbon fiber weave which is pre-impregnated with epoxy resin, precision computer cut to the geometry of the product, assembled by hand by artisans using specialized tooling, pressurized, and temperature optimized in an autoclave. It is then extracted, precision trimmed, sanded, precision bonded, finished in a UV clear coat and topped with a special collaboration sticker indicating the manufacturing partnership.

“We are grateful to partner with the best engineers and factories in the world who share in our vision and mission. Koenigsegg is an iconoclastic global leader in innovation and Hypercar grade manufacturing (…) Together with Koenigsegg we want to excite Tesla owners and to contribute towards an exciting electric future for the car culture we love.”

Ben Schaffer, Unplugged Performance CEO

For starters, the UP x KAM line includes a limited series of products that is currently in stock at Unplugged Performance’s Hawthorne headquarters. Those include carbon fiber spoilers for the Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X, as well as wider front fenders and a high-downforce spoiler for the Model 3. Prices range from $1,745 for a Model 3/Model Y trunk spoiler to $8,845 for a Model 3 Ascension-R front wide fender set.

Check out the full list of initial products below, complete with pricing.