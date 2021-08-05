As Tesla Model 3 sales are booming in Europe, tuners realize there’s money to be made by giving owners of the popular EV more customizing options. That seems to be the case with Germany’s Senner Tuning, a company that’s quite new to the EV scene.

Now, when dealing with electric vehicles, tuners usually modify the body and fit new alloys. However, for its latest take on the Model 3, the German aftermarket specialist did more than that. The focus was on the suspension, as Senner has fitted the compact premium EV with Variant 3 coilover kit from KW Performance.

This upgrade has two main benefits, namely a lower ride height (with variable adjustment) and individual optimization of the rebound and compression stage. According to Senner, the KW suspension ensures significantly more comfort than the standard suspension, especially on uneven road surfaces.

Gallery: Tesla Model 3 Upgraded By Senner Tuning

11 Photos

We’ll take this claim with a grain of salt because lowering a suspension is rarely associated with an improved ride quality. At the same time, Senner argues that the suspension upgrade also improves performance in fast corners by keeping the chassis at an optimal level.

Comfort and handling benefits aside, the lower suspension also contributes to better aerodynamic performance, with the energy consumption reduced accordingly. As a result, the range is extended by 57 kilometers (35 miles), according to Senner. What’s not to like?

Other upgrades include the 20-inch Corspeed Kharma wheels (245/35 ZR20 front, 275/30 ZR20 rear) shod with Bridgestone Potenza sports tires. Actually, Senner showcases two different finishes for this rim model, one in Highgloss-Bronze brushed on the left side of the car and the other in Silver brushed.

If you’re interested in these upgrades for your Tesla Model 3, the KW suspension costs €2,500 ($2,960), while a set of Karma wheels starts at €3,000 ($3,550). On top of that, you should also set aside some money for fitting.