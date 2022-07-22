This week, we have news on blueprints for a Tesla Supercharger V4 design, the first Rimac Nevera rolled off the production line last week, the Chevrolet Blazer EV, and Hyundai's recent Rolling Labs concepts from the performance “N” division. This is our Top EV News for the week of July 22, 2022.

Beat

In case you missed it, Tesla beat Wall Street expectations on earnings and revenue this week. In more Tesla news, the company’s blueprints for a Supercharger V4 design have been released. No word on the charging rate, but there have been recent mentions of targeting a whopping peak charge rate of 300 to 350 kW. Lastly, Tesla may double the number of electric vehicles the company has down under. By the end of 2022, Tesla hopes to have 50,000 units in Australia. It’s hard to keep up with all of the Tesla news.

Fastest EV Ever???

The first Rimac Nevera rolled off the production line last week, and it may score the fastest electric vehicle ever, replacing the Tesla Roadster. The Nevera boasts 0 to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds, 1,914 horsepower, and can reach 256 mph. Only 150 models will be produced. The price? Well, you’re looking at over $2 million for the Nevera. Not bad. I’ll ask my wife.

Electric Blazer

The Electric Blazer is here and it will come in FWD, RWD, and AWD, and it will even get the notorious SS badge. The SS-badged Blazer EV will come in AWD, produce 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque, go from 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds, and have a range of around 320 miles. The base Blazer will start at around $45,000, and the SS will be around $66,000. Lastly, the police will get their version of the electric Blazer. Sneaky, Sneaky.

Rolling Labs

Who doesn't like cool cars? Well, Hyundai is stepping up its game with the recent Rolling Labs concepts from the Hyundai performance “N” division. The RN22e has a modified Ioniq 6 body, while the N Vision 74 mimicks a 1974 Pony Coupe concept that never made its way to market. The N Vision 74 has an impressive range of over 372 miles, 800V fast charging capabilities, and features a DeLoreanesque look, as the Pony was originally designed by the DeLorean designer. Will we see these concepts on the road? I hope so, and for me, I’d go for the N Vision 74 (the large wing does it for me). Which would you choose?

