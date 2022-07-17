Tesla is expected to apply several changes to its fast charging network, including not only higher power, but also an entirely new V4 Supercharging unit.

According to MarcoRP's tweet from earlier this month, Tesla's new V4 Supercharging stalls will be taller and slightly narrower than the current V3 units. The shape has not been revealed yet, but MarcoRP says that he has found the dimensions:

In a related article, Drive Tesla notes that it received access to a photo of the new V4 Supercharging stall, which visually reminds them of the Megacharger stall, but it's not as tall. Unfortunately, according to the report, the photo can't be shared publicly.

In other words, on top of the existing V2/V3 Superchargers around the world, there will be a V4 version with a smaller footprint (taller and narrower) as well as Megachargers for heavy-duty vehicles (some were already installed). The Megachargers will be the largest of the three.

Another thing, according to Drive Tesla, is that the V4 Superchargers will be introduced after the existing V3 will get a power upgrade to the rumored 324 kW (from up to 250 kW today). The older V2 was running at up to 150 kW per stall.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced in June 2021 that the Supercharging power output will further increase, mentioning a few example levels of 280 kW, 300 kW and 350 kW. In July 2021, he repeated, "Supercharger network is being upgraded to 250kW to 300kW, so that will help too."

The unofficial info is that the upgrade of the power output will happen during the third quarter, so within several weeks. Time will tell whether that's the case.

It will also vbe ery interesting to see whether the V4 Supercharger will be ready to support non-Tesla EVs, including a CCS plug and a longer cable (due to various locations of charging inlets).

Currently, Tesla has more than 35,000 individual Supercharging stalls installed globally and potentially might reach 40,000 at the end of the year.