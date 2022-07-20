Tesla just released its Q2 2022 earnings report and the numbers are impressive. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that eleven quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit. And once again, Tesla beat expectations, but not by much.

The main financial details from the Q2 2022 report are as follows:

$ 16.934 billion in revenue

$ 2.27 profit per share (Non-GAAP)

And here's what Tesla was expected to report, according to analysts.

Profit per share: ~ $1.81 - 2.06 per share

~ $1.81 - 2.06 per share Revenue: ~ $ 16.52 - 17.18 billion

Tesla states:

In Q2, we achieved record production rates across the company. However, we saw a continuation of manufacturing challenges related to shutdowns, global supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and logistics and other complications, which limited our ability to consistently run our factories at full capacity.

Tesla previously announced its Q2 2022 production and delivery figures. At 254,695 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations, which was at around 257,000 to 270,000 units.

The previous record was set by Tesla in Q1 2022 at 310,048 cars sold.

You'll find Tesla's release in its entirety linked below.

Tesla Q2 2022 Earnings Report

More information to follow from details released on the conference call later today.