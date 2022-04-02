Tesla has just released its Q1 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 310,048 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations, which was at around 309,000.

Additionally, Tesla once again set an all-time record for deliveries by beating the previous high mark of 308,600 in Q4 of 2021.

Here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q1 2022, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 295,324. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 14,724.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 305,407 in Q1 2022. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 291,189 of the total production figures, leaving the Model S/X at 14,218.

Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.

Tesla adds:

In the first quarter, we produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns.