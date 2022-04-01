Mercedes-Benz has now revealed the entire pricing structure for its EQS flagship electric sedan, with the announcement that the hot AMG 53 version will start at $147,500 plus an additional $1,050 destination charge. The manufacturer also mentioned that it would reach customers starting in late summer and that it will be available in two trim levels, called Exclusive and Pinnacle.

Both are very well equipped, with standard features such as the 56-inch Hyperscreen and the augmented reality head-up display. The manufacturer has not revealed the exact list of standard features for either trim, though, and this will be detailed closer to their debut date - Pinnacle will probably get the boost function, which increases the maximum power output to 751 horsepower, as standard.

Without the boost function, the EQS 53 pumps out 658 horsepower and 950 Nm (700 pound-feet) of torque, enough for a sprint to sixty in 3.6 seconds and on to an electronically limited top speed of 220 km/h (136.7 mph). With the AMG Dynamic Plus that boosts power, the sprint to sixty should happen in around 3.2 seconds and top speed is increased to 250 km/h (155 mph).

All Mercedes-AMG EQS 53s come with standard adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering, as well as all-wheel drive.

The 53 also comes with the largest available battery for an EQS, the 120 kWh pack with a usable capacity of 107.8 kWh. This model’s range has not yet been rated by the EPA, but if we compare the 53 model’s WLTP rating with that of the lower tier EQS 580, the latter is rated for around 110 more km (around 70 miles), even though they have the same battery pack and weigh roughly the same..