What is Mercedes-Benz planning to cap its EQS electric sedan range with? Is it the EQS 53 AMG it revealed at IAA 2021 last week, or is it an even more extreme 63 model? We had a quick static tour around the new EQS 53 at the Mercedes motor show stand and while it certainly does look sportier than non-AMG models (with performance to match), it can’t compete with the world’s quickest electric sedans.

With 751 horsepower available when a special optional boost mode is selected, (delivered during launches, otherwise its peak output is 649 horsepower) it sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a claimed 3.4 seconds. We estimate that without the pack and the boost mode, the vehicle should still dip below the four seconds mark to 100 km/h, but Mercedes hasn’t provided an official number.

These performance figures are definitely impressive, but still off what vehicles like the Tesla Model S or Lucid Air Dream Edition can do. It’s even slower than the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT, although in this case the difference is smaller.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 at IAA 2021

9 Photos

Mercedes’ AMG models have always been among the most powerful and quickest in their segment and with that in mind, this leads us to believe that an EQS 63 has at least been considered by the manufacturer. It could have very well called this model a 63, but the manufacturer deliberately decided against it, even though the EQS 53’s performance is similar to the S-Class AMG model.

We have not found any evidence that Mercedes is actually planning such a model, but it would still make sense for it to make an EQS 63 which according to some rumors could even have a quad-motor setup. Mercedes has offered an EV in the past with a quad-motor setup and torque vectoring and it was really quite impressive, and this unique powertrain could really set the EQS 63 apart from most other EVs on the market (if the information is accurate).

Until then, check out our walkaround and first impressions video of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 shot at IAA Mobility 2021 last week in Munich.