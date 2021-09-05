Mercedes has officially jumped on the high-performance electric sedan bandwagon with the new AMG version of its EQS. Called the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, it can be had with up to 751 horsepower and thanks to dual-motor all-wheel drive, it sprints to sixty in around 3.4 seconds if you opt for the Plus Package that allows you to put the vehicle in Race Start mode.

Without the Plus Package, the EQS 53 makes 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet (950 newton-meters) and aside from boosting power to the aforementioned value, it also ups peak torque to 752 pound-feet (1,020 newton-meters). Mercedes doesn’t say how quick this most powerful EQS is to sixty without this pack, but it should still be able to do it in under 4 seconds.

The EQS 53 comes as standard with some features not available on non-AMG models like 9-degree rear-wheel steering, larger brakes, unique AMG 21-inch wheels (additional 21- and 22-inch wheels are available), carbon fiber trim inside and out, the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, the AMG Night Package, unique AMG front and rear bumpers, a Panamerican-style faux grille and a small ducktail spoiler.

Inside, it features standard nappa leather-clad sport seats, the latest AMG steering wheel with Alcantara around the 9 and 3 grips, as well as on the center tunnel and there should be some AMG-specific menus in the infotainment too.

The standard air suspension is also AMG-tuned (it’s called AMG Ride Control+) and optionally you can spec ceramic composite brakes, a track pack, red brake calipers and a HEPA air filtration system, among others.

All of the luxury and comfort features are carried over from other versions of the EQS, so Mercedes promises that it will be just as comfortable and advanced, but with a bit more performance. However, since Mercedes put a 53 badge on this model, to us this sounds like clear indication that the manufacturer is leaving room for an EQS 63 AMG with probably even more power, and there may even be an EQS 63S AMG that could compete with the quickest current electric sedan, the Tesla Model S.

The manufacturer opted to not share many details about the 53 AMG, such as range and charging time (even though this variant has the same 107.8 kWh battery as the others), and we also don’t know how much it weighs or how efficient it is currently. This information will be made public closer to the vehicle’s official market debut.