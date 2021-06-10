Mercedes is working on a high-performance variant of its new EQS flagship electric sedan, but we have yet to see its final production body. We’ve seen spy photos of what is believed to be the EQS AMG, although they were still covered prototypes that still leave some details to the imagination, which is why this rendering helps us picture what it will actually look like.

In fact, the guys from electricvehicleweb.in went one step further and actually imagined what the EQS AMG could be like in Edition 1 trim (the special launch edition that gets unique design details). If you check out other Edition 1 Mercedes models, you’ll see they have lots of colorful highlights which can be black, yellow, orange or red - the artist who made this rendering went for red details and while they may be a bit over the top and unrealistic (that line going across the hood is perhaps a bit too much), they do make the vehicle pop.

Stripes aside, the EQS AMG will feature more aggressive front and rear bumpers (which we expect to be similar to those of gas-burning AMG models), as well as sportier looking side skirts, bigger wheels that hide bigger brakes and a slightly lower ride height. All of that is on the vehicle in this rendering, and we say that if you ignore the over-the-top Edition 1 graphics, it’s quite accurate.

We don’t yet know how much more power the AMG version of the EQS will make, but we’ve heard numbers ranging from around 600 horsepower to as much as 761 horsepower. The current most powerful model, the EQS 580 4Matic, has 523 PS (515 horsepower), a peak torque figure of 855 Nm (630 pound-feet) and it sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds before topping out at 210 km/h (130 mph).

